Putin’s Novichok assassins identified. Pictured smiling, walking UK streets (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 99.
Alex Christoforou

3 hours ago

UK prosecutors have cracked the Novichok poisoning hoax by identifying two Russian they suspect of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal as, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

The two are being charged with the attempted murder of the ex-double agent and his daughter along with a police officer.

British police stated that the suspects (both around 40 years old) were traveling on authentic Russian passports and had arrived in the UK days before the poisoning incident.

The UK’s head of Counter Terrorism policing, Neil Basu, said the two men were traveling under aliases.

Basu noted that traces of the lethal and deadly Novichok poison were found in the London hotel room where the two men had stayed from March 2 and up until March 4…but no need for alarm as both Russian men, and everyone who had stayed in the contaminated room thereafter, and all hotel staff, were only exposed levels of the lethal and deadly Novichok that were of no cause for concern.

Basu said…

“Tests were carried out in the hotel room where the suspects had stayed. Two swabs showed contamination of Novichok of levels below that which would cause concern for public health.”

Asked if the suspects were ‘Russian agents’, the Basu did not directly answer, appealing to the worldwide public to help identify the two men. “We would like to hear from anyone who knows them,” Basu said.

Russian authorities were quick to state that the names of the “Russian suspects” allegedly connected to the Skripal poisoning as published by UK, do not mean anything to Moscow.

According to RT, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the names and photos of alleged Russians suspected of poisoning Sergey and Yulia Skripal released by the UK does not mean anything to Moscow as of now.

The Foreign Ministry reacted to the news, saying the UK’s accusations over alleged involvement in the Salisbury and Amesbury incidents were groundless.

“Names as well as photos [of the suspects] published in the media don’t mean anything to us,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said later in the day. She said Moscow is calling on London “to abandon making public accusations and media manipulations” and opt instead for “practical cooperation between law enforcement agencies.”

Moscow’s response came after UK prosecutors named two “Russian nationals” they said were involved in poisoning the Skripals. The two men, identified as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, were charged with the attempted murder of the ex-double agent and his daughter, along with a police officer.

A handout picture allegedly taken in Salisbury, on March 4, 2018, and released by the British Metropolitan Police purportedly shows Alexander Petrov (R) and Ruslan Boshirov, September 5, 2018 © AFP

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou examine the Novichok poisoning hoax that started as a gel on a door handle, moved on to be a liquid in a perfume bottle picked up by a couple of drug addicts on the street weeks later (that police somehow failed to see during their investigation), that is supposedly so lethal that one tiny drop kills you instantly, but nonetheless the Skripals, one drug addict, and a policeman survive their exposure to the deadly, military grade agent…and two Russian assassins, pictured walking the streets of Salisbury with smiles on their face and Novichok in their hotel room, are now the prime suspects.

And let’s not forget that Sergey Skripal was curiously connected to the Hillary Clinton paid British spy Christopher Steele, the same man that created the fake Trump dossier used by the FBI, as an insurance plan to destroy POTUS Trump.

Via RT

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced that they have enough evidence to charge the two men on conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of Skripal, his daughter and Nick Bailey, a British police officer who was taken ill while attending to the Skripals.

The pair are also charged with use and possession of Novichok, contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act.

Beyond identifying them as Russian nationals, the CPS gave no indication as to who the men were.

“Prosecutors from CPS counter terrorism division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals,” Sue Hemming, CPS director of legal services, said.

A realistic prospect of conviction means the CPS is satisfied on an objective assessment that the evidence can be used in court and that an objective, impartial and reasonable jury hearing the case, properly directed and acting in accordance with the law, is more likely than not to convict these two individuals of the charges,” Hemming added.

The prosecutor stated that they “will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.”

Hemming noted that a European arrest warrant (EAW) had been obtained for the suspects, stating “if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations.”

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury this March. The poisoning ignited a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia, with the British government blaming Moscow. Russia has consistently denied any involvement in the incident.

Via Zerohedge

In what appears to be the latest escalation in the UK government’s campaign to blame Russia for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia Skripal and three other seemingly random Britons (one of whom succumbed to the deadly Novichok nerve agent used in the attacks), British prosecutors are saying they have “sufficient evidence” to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, both Russian nationals, with conspiracy to murder Skripal, as well as the attempted murder of his daughter and police detective Nick Bailey, according to Reuters.

The news comes nearly two months after investigators said they had identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack by crossing referencing CCTV feeds with records of people who entered the country around that time.

Per the BBC, the Crown Prosecution Service said both men, who were identified by the suspected aliases they used to enter the country, flew in from Moscow two days before the poisoning. Both are also around the age of 40. In a statement released after the charges were announced, a spokesperson for the Russian government said the names “don’t mean anything to us.”  UK Prime Minister is expected to give a statement later today.

Of course, Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning, though Russian officials aren’t the only ones who have been skeptical of the UK government’s claims. Tory MP and UK Security Minister Ben Wallace declared that “I think this story belongs in the ‘ill informed and wild speculation’ folder”after investigators said they had identified the suspectsWhile the Skripals survived the poisoning,  Dawn Sturgess, who fell ill around the same time as her boyfriend, Charlie Rowley, eventually died. Police say the latter two victims encountered residue from the Novichok used in the Skripal attack. Bailey, who purportedly encountered the nerve agent during the investigation, eventually recovered.

We imagine Russia will not be pleased if two of its citizen are arrested for a crime considering the serious doubts that have been raised about the evidence. Allies of the UK, including the US, expelled dozens of diplomats following the accusations, which emerged just before Russia hosted the World Cup – an inopportune time to instigate a global diplomatic crisis. While the UK has been content with jumping to conclusions, Russian involvement in the operation would mean they targeted a former MI6 spy, who they released from prison eight years ago, using an ineffective, slow-operating, “military grade” nerve agent, which could be easily traced back to them.

But none of this has deterred the UK so far. However, assuming the men are no longer in the UK, we imagine prosecutors will likely have a difficult time extraditing them to face these charges.

 

Trending