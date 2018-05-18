Putin’s long game. Diplomacy is winning over Europe (Video)

Alex Christoforou with Peter Lavelle discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long game diplomacy strategy.

Paul Craig Roberts notes…

I have explained Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Christian practice of turning the other cheek to Western provocations as a strategy to convey to Europe that Russia is reasonable but Washington is not and that Russia is not a threat to European interests and sovereignty but Washington is. By accommodating Israel and withdrawing from the multi-nation Iran nuclear-nonproliferation agreement, US President Donald Trump might have brought success to Putin’s strategy.

Is Putin’s diplomacy and statesmanship starting to win over America’s European vassal states?

Video breaks up a bit during the middle portions due to some connection problems, but we powered through it and great content is delivered.

