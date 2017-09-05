Putin warns US against delivering lethal arms to Ukraine

For all the outrage over nazi groups marching in Charlottesville, Virginia or the recent triggered movement to remove all Confederate statues across America, the US government has no problem providing arms to nazi’s in Ukraine.

Assange exposed the US ‘hate nazi’s at home, love nazis abroad’ hypocrisy on twitter…

The new face of America is eerily familiar. pic.twitter.com/xpAcHo7gHH — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) August 13, 2017

In the above Tweet, Assange has juxtaposed a neo-Nazi torch march in Kiev with the far-right torch march in Charlottesville. Apart from the torches, it is clear that the Ukrainian fascists were far more equipped for violence as they were wearing bullet-proof combat gear and facial coverings. Apart from this, the Ukrainian neo-Nazis got scant political coverage in the western media in spite of the fact that their actions included overthrowing a legitimate government as recognised by the United Nations and the installation of a fascist regime which continues to wage a war of aggression on the peoples of Donbass. This war has included the use of chemical weapons on civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference on the results of the BRICS summit that possible deliveries of US lethal weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation, but this may lead to an increase in the number of victims, provoke the use of military force in other territories.

“This [the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine] is the sovereign decision of the United States as to whom they sell arms or supply them to for free, and of the country that is the recipient of this aid. We cannot influence this process in any way. But there are general international rules and approaches – the supply of weapons to the conflict zone does not favor the pacification, but only aggravates the situation.”

Putin said that, “there is one more thing to pay attention to — who is encouraging such ideas”.

“This is because the self-proclaimed republics have enough weapons, including those seized from the opposing side, from nationalist battalions. And if American weapons enter the conflict zone, it is difficult to say how the proclaimed republics will react — maybe they will send the weapons they have to other zones of conflict that are sensitive to those who create problems for them.”

Sputnik News reports…