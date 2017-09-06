Putin talks peace with South Korean President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in during the course of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. North Koran delegates are also present at the Forum.

After the meeting, Putin continued to emphasis the importance of the joint Sino-Russian Double Freeze initiative calling for a cessation of missile tests on both sides of the 38th Parallel as well as a request for the US to cease delivering its controversial THAAD missile systems to South Korea. Russia and China further call for a cease in military drills between the US, South Korea and Japan while proposing direct talks between Pyongyang and Washington at the soonest possible date.

Putin restated the importance of the double-freeze from the Russian perspective, after conducting private talks with Moon.

The Russian President said,

“It is clear that it is impossible to solve the problems of the Korean peninsula by sanctions alone and pressure. One shouldn’t give in to emotions and drive North Korea into a corner. Without political and diplomatic tools, it is very difficult to shift the situation”.

Putin continued, saying that it was “impossible” to shift the situation in the absence of a careful diplomatic process.

While North Korean delegates are present at the Eastern Economic Forum, it does not appear that they have spoken with their South Koran counterparts although the possibility still remains.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov,

“If the parliamentarians of the two neighbouring countries want to hold a meeting on the territory of the Russian Federation, I think we will not have any objections. Of course, we will be happy to give this opportunity, although it seems to me that such a meeting can happen both on the territory of North Korea and South Korea. The two Koreas have the experience of dialogue, cooperation, and if we can be helpful in establishing an intra-Korean dialogue, we will, of course, always respond to any such proposals with pleasure if they follow on the part of the two Koreas”.

The Eastern Economic Forum continues through the 7th of September.