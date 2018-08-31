Connect with us

Putin sends clear message, this will be last term as Russian President (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 95.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

In a televised address to Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin proposed moves that would ease the transition to a new pension system. Such moves included making it illegal to fire employees approaching retirement age.

Putin acknowledged that in the early 2000s, he was against any changes to the Russian pension system and promised that there would not be any changes as long as he was in office, but now the Russian President feels that the country and its institutions are secure enough to undergo a needed pension overhaul.

Putin stated that his past refusal to tackle the thorny issue of pension reform was a sound position due to the high unemployment rate, poverty, galloping inflation, and relatively low life expectancy.

Putin has successfully lifted Russia out of near collapse in the early 2000’s, and steered the economy to inch ever closer towards becoming independent of western pressure, which has seen the United States leverage its financial strength to wage sanction warfare against foes and allies alike.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Putin’s decision to address Russia’s pension issues, and the clear signal this sends to the Russian people regarding Putin’s final term in office, and the legacy he plans to pass on to his eventual successor.

Via RT

Putin asked the Russian people to treat with understanding the changes – including the bill on the increase in the retirement age that was passed by the State Duma on the first reading on July 19 – as they will allow the pension system to maintain its financial stability for many years. The president said the reform will allow retirement payments to remain on the same level, and he promised that in the future they will be raised, both for current and future retirees.

He criticized proposals to address the looming deficit in the pension system by raising taxes or using state funds accumulated in previous years, saying that these measures would only postpone the inevitable changes.

The president said he understands that retirement and state pensions are issues of critical importance for millions of people, so he decided to personally detail the circumstances that make the changes necessary. Putin said he wanted to present some of his own proposals that he considered “of principal importance.”

The president’s amendments include introducing the category of citizens of “pre-retirement age,” which would be five years before the retirement age set by the new law. These people will be given additional guarantees of keeping their jobs, including criminal liability for employers who fire workers approaching retirement age without valid reasons. Putin also proposed doubling unemployment benefits for people of pre-retirement age.

The president did not object to the planned increase in the retirement age for men from 60 to 65, but noted that, in his opinion, the increase for women should also be five years instead of eight, as the current draft stipulates. If Putin’s amendments are passed in the final draft of the bill, women will officially retire at 60.

Putin also promised that before the reform is fully completed, pensioners will keep all tax benefits, and state payments and payments to some categories – like pensioners who live in rural areas – would be increased.

Another proposal is to reduce the employment record needed for early retirement, which is available for certain professions, to 42 years for men and 37 years for women.

Russia to STOP transporting US astronauts to International Space Station

Plan to resume American-launched manned spaceflight may be too ambitious, causing a problem if US astronauts cannot get into space.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

The American space program continues to suffer under its own poor planning, and today, RT reported a new hit against the program as the contract the US has with Russia is slated to end in April, 2019:

Under the current contract, American astronauts avail of seats on Russian Soyuz spacecraft in order to reach the International Space Station (ISS) and return home. The US lost its capacity for manned space missions after the retirement of the Space Shuttle program, and is about to finalize a replacement in the form of a manned SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The cost of the ISS ferry service has varied over the years, with NASA paying about $81 million per seat in 2018, up from the cheapest price of $21.8 million in 2007 and 2008.

Reporting on the state of the Russian space industry on Friday, Yury Borisov, who is responsible for overseeing military and space matters in the Russian cabinet, said that the landing of a Soyuz-MS spaceship in April next year “will finalize the fulfillment of our obligation under a contract with NASA.”

The discontinuation of the Space Shuttle program seemed like a minor inconvenience in 2011, when the US and Russia were on relatively good terms. Today, however – amid a bitter political stand-off between the two nations – the fact that the US has to rely on Russia in some aspects of its space exploration is considered humiliating by some people in America.

The late Senator John McCain was among the most vocal critics of the situation, in which the US pays Russia millions of dollars each year in return for space engines and rides to the ISS. Vice-President Mike Pence last week pledged that the US will “very soon” be able to take people into space without Russia’s help and will return to the moon by 2024.

This issue is certainly a source of embarrassment for the United States, and it probably was behind the American Vice President’s August 23 announcement that the US would soon regain manned space travel capability and be back to the moon by 2024. This story, also covered by RT, had this to say:

The US will soon rid itself of its embarrassing and costly reliance on Russian space rockets, Vice President Pence … promised, painting an idyllic future where private enterprises will be taking Americans to the moon and beyond.

Regretting that US astronauts were “forced to hitch a ride to space” ever since NASA’s Space Shuttle program retired in 2011, Mike Pence promised to end America’s somewhat embarrassing reliance on Soyuz rockets. Noting that each seat onboard a Russian capsule costs about $82 million, the vice president proclaimed “those days are about to be over.”

“I’m going to make you a promise: Soon, and very soon, American astronauts will return to space on American rockets launched from American soil,” Pence said while he and NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, visited the Johnson Space Center on Thursday.

NASA has been working for years with its commercial partners SpaceX and Boeing to develop crew transportation systems, CST-100 Starliner and Crew Dragon 2, both of which the US space agency rather optimistically hopes to certify and render ‘operational’ next year.

But saving costs of low orbit flights are just part of US cosmic ambitions in outer space. Recalling that Donald Trump already allocated “historic funding for NASA,” Pence promised the crowd of space enthusiasts that “America will lead mankind to the stars once again,” by building a Moon colony in 2024, all while ambitiously pioneering Mars.

“We’re working with the Congress to provide an unprecedented $500 million to move the Lunar Orbital Platform from proposal to production. We’re only a few short years away from launching the gateway’s first building blocks into space, turning science fiction into science fact,” Pence said.

The US second-in-command did not forget to stress that the US must also maintain its military ‘superiority’ in space to tackle a perceived threat from China and Russia.

“China is aggressively weaponizing space. Russia, too, is developing and testing new and dangerous weapons and technologies to counter America’s space capabilities,” Pence claimed, stressing that the administration is “committed to keep America ahead of our adversaries in this critical domain.”

However, Pence’s big plans for space will face a large logistical hurdle: the United States currently has no domestic rocket program that can send human crews into orbit.

America’s civilian space agency, NASA, discontinued its space shuttle program in 2011, leaving the Russian Soyuz as the only class of spaceships capable of delivering people to the International Space Station (ISS).

Even the private sector now looks to Russian technology. United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, relies on Russian rocket engines for their Atlas launchers. Moscow has threatened to embargo the delivery of these in retaliation against the newest US-imposed sanctions.

NATO member Turkey concludes deal with Russia for S-400 missile systems

Turkey’s purchase of defense system from the “enemy” nation of NATO further underlines the complete irrelevance of the military alliance.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

Turkey concluded what can only be seen as an historic move. RT reported on 31 August that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded a deal with the Russian Federation for the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 “Triumph” air-defense system, showing the US and NATO that it has alternatives if the Americans cancel their F-35 deal with the country:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan … reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to purchasing the Russian-made S-400 air-defense system, asserting that Ankara has alternatives if the Washington cancels its F-35 deal.

Speaking to a crowd of military officers at a graduation ceremony on Friday, the Turkish president said that Turkey “needs” the S-400 system for its defense, and that deliveries would happen very soon on account that the deal was already “done.”

He added that it was “not acceptable” for Turkey to accept US impositions regarding the S-400 sale and, if the US wanted to cancel its deal to deliver F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, then “we have alternatives.”

A member of NATO, Turkey’s decision to buy the S-400 has been a major concern for the US and other members of the alliance, who fear that its deployment alongside US-made weapons and systems operated by Turkey, such as the F-35, will be put at risk.

As a means of coercion, Washington has stalled on deliveries of the F-35 to Turkey, hinting at possible sanctions and an outright cancellation of the F-35 sale if Turkey doesn’t bail on the S-400 deal. Erdogan, however, said that they will continue to pay into the program.

“Turkey, which is already a project partner [in the F-35 program], also needs F-35 fighter jets, its domestically developed planes, and planes developed with other countries. We have paid $900 million so far [for F-35’s] and continue to pay as installments come due,” he said.

Turkey’s need for the S-400 system was further stressed by Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who accused Washington of pressuring allies.

“The US has been pressuring all its allies in the recent period, so there is no alliance. We have an urgent need for our allies to buy air-defense systems,” Hurriyet reported him saying.

Joining Turkey in its refusal to bow to US pressure over an S-400 purchase has been India, which in June confirmed its commitment to its own $6 billion S-400 deal.

Calling New Delhi’s defense ties with Moscow a “time-tested relationship,” Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said US sanctions “cannot impact the India-Russia defense cooperation.”

This marks a significant move, as NATO was brought into being for the purpose of repelling the perceived expansionist motives of the Soviet Union. While the Soviet Union itself is no more, the alliance has become increasingly a tool for isolation of Russia, and the four year old propaganda campaign has put ever-increasing pressure on the Russian economy and government, often for reasons that are completely illusory.

As we have covered extensively on The Duran, these moves have a very clear, though usually unstated purpose.

Turkey’s decision to purchase the advanced S-400 marks a repudiation of the United States and the prevailing western world view about all things Russia.  

It also calls the nature of NATO and its purpose into question. Along with Germany’s decision to go through with the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, France’s call for increased cooperation with Russia in terms of security, and India’s deal to buy S-400’s, it appears that the US can no longer command loyalty. 

It must now compete.

Trump Says Google, Facebook In “Very Antitrust Situation”

Trump said some people see an “antitrust situation” with Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

Responding to reports that Silicon Valley social media platforms are censoring conservatives, President Trump stepped up his criticism of technology firms – telling Bloomberg in a wide-ranging interview that they may be in a “very antitrust situation,” while repeatedly censoring himself over whether or not the companies should be broken up.

I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that [Google] or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an Oval Office interview Thursday with Bloomberg. “As you know, many people think it is a very anti-trust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

Trump has been levying accusations against social media giants for weeks – while ratcheting up his rhetoric in recent days.

On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his threats against Facebook, Twitter and Google with new comments from the Oval Office, saying the social media platforms are “treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful.

I think Google has really taken advantage of a lot of people and I think that’s a very serious thing and it’s a very serious charge,” Trump told reporters following a meeting with the president of FIFA. “They better be careful because they can’t do that to people.

Earlier Tuesday, Google responded to an accusation by Trump over Twitter that they’re “rigging” search results against him, providing as evidence a “Trump News” search which showed predominantly “left” media publications popping up in the search results.

To which Google replied “Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology

“Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment”

As we noted on Teusday, however, maybe Google can explain why Trump’s picture is just about the only thing that appears when one does a Google image search for the word “idiot” vs. DuckDuckGo?

DuckDuckGo:

President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities – i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias – may be illegal.

“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter … treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.

Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama’s State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.

Google responded, saying that it did publicize Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address, and adds that Trump’s 2017 address was not a SOTU, it was an address to Congress, so they didn’t publicize it (just as they didn’t publicize Obama’s address to Congress in 2009.)

In any event, between Trump’s personal battles with Silicon Valley and large swaths of conservatives across social media complaining of censorship, it appears that Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg have a fight on their hands.

