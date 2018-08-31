Putin sends clear message, this will be last term as Russian President (Video)

In a televised address to Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin proposed moves that would ease the transition to a new pension system. Such moves included making it illegal to fire employees approaching retirement age.

Putin acknowledged that in the early 2000s, he was against any changes to the Russian pension system and promised that there would not be any changes as long as he was in office, but now the Russian President feels that the country and its institutions are secure enough to undergo a needed pension overhaul.

Putin stated that his past refusal to tackle the thorny issue of pension reform was a sound position due to the high unemployment rate, poverty, galloping inflation, and relatively low life expectancy.

Putin has successfully lifted Russia out of near collapse in the early 2000’s, and steered the economy to inch ever closer towards becoming independent of western pressure, which has seen the United States leverage its financial strength to wage sanction warfare against foes and allies alike.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Putin’s decision to address Russia’s pension issues, and the clear signal this sends to the Russian people regarding Putin’s final term in office, and the legacy he plans to pass on to his eventual successor.

Via RT…