Putin reveals fear that robots will one day “eat us”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has weighed in on the artificial intelligence debate being hashed out by Silicon Valley tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Speaking to Arkady Volozh, chief of the Moscow based internet giant Yandex, Putin discussed the common fear that robots with artificial intelligence will one day “eat us”.
The Russian President asked the Yandex executive how soon AI will become mainstream.
Volozh said he hopes AI ‘never’ really takes over the planet as he sounded an optimistic note on the issue.
Earlier this month, Putin said whoever becomes master of Artificial Intelligence will rule the world.
At the beginning of this month, Putin said that AI is ‘the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind’.
But he also said that alongside its ‘colossal opportunities’ are ‘threats that are difficult to predict’.
He added: ‘Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.’
The president also promised to share any ‘know-how’ that Russia acquires in the field to avoid conflict over the technology.
But in expressing his concern about the future of AI, he joins Tesla founder Elon Musk, who is strongly in favour of regulating its development.
The South African-born billionaire worries that robots could one day take up arms against humans, a view recently challenged by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who remains ‘optimistic’ about the future of AI.
