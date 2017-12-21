Vladimir Putin orders Russia’s security services to “erect a safe barrier” to prevent foreign meddling (Video)

RT is reporting that in a speech to security and intelligence personnel on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged everybody in attendance to work tirelessly to try and prevent foreign influence from creeping into Russian society and politics.

Putin’s request is both a warning to Russian officials to be alert and on the look out for US meddling in internal affairs (something America does with great frequency) and also an indirect jab at the ridiculous Trump-Russia collusion hysteria conjured up by a pathetic Clinton campaign.

Vladimir Putin said…

“There is a great responsibility on the intelligence services to erect a safe barrier against external meddling in our social and political life, and to counteract the work of foreign security agencies, which are doing all they can to ramp up their level of activity in Russia.”

Putin also warned Russia’s security services to remain alert, as “moderate rebels” terrorists from Muslim-majority areas of the former Soviet Union return home, and try to carry out attacks in densely populated urban centers…

"Agents must work to destroy the financial and recruitment networks, and to prevent radicals from influencing youths, and spreading the ideology of hate, intolerance, and also aggressive nationalism," he said.

Zerohedge reports…