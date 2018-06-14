Putin opens World Cup 2018. Jokes around with Saudi Crown Prince after first goal (Video)

It took 11 minutes for Russia to score the first goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be scored during Thursday’s opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The host nation got on the scoreboard early with a Yury Gazinsky header, for which the Saudi Arabian goalie simply couldn’t get to it despite a good effort.

It was Gazinsky’s first goal of his international career.

The goal is exactly the start that Russia needed to get the crowd into it at Luznhiki Stadium in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened up the match with a welcoming speech expressing Russia’s “love at first sight” relationship with the game of football.

Check out Vladimir Putin, sitting next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, with a priceless expression after Russia scored the first goal.

We can only image what Putin is telling MBS after Gazinsky’s header.

What a time to get your first international goal! Gazinsky scores the first goal of the FIFA #WorldCup to put Russia ahead 1-0. #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/gKbBctrovp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2018

