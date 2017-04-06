Putin blasts chemical weapons false flag, sends warning to Israeli PM Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen the intelligence and unlike western counterparts, he did not rush to judgement. This is what leaders and statesmen do…they wait to get the information before rendering a guilty verdict, and in the case of the Idlib chemical attacks, there can be no conceivable way that Assad committed this crime.

Using chemical weapons is an act of desperation, when you are losing a war, not when you are wining as Assad is.

RT is reporting that Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation, that it was unacceptable to make “groundless” accusations concerning the alleged chemical weapons incident that took place in Syria earlier this week.