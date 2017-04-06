Putin blasts chemical weapons false flag, sends warning to Israeli PM Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen the intelligence and unlike western counterparts, he did not rush to judgement. This is what leaders and statesmen do…they wait to get the information before rendering a guilty verdict, and in the case of the Idlib chemical attacks, there can be no conceivable way that Assad committed this crime.
Using chemical weapons is an act of desperation, when you are losing a war, not when you are wining as Assad is.
RT is reporting that Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation, that it was unacceptable to make “groundless” accusations concerning the alleged chemical weapons incident that took place in Syria earlier this week.
During the phone call initiated by the Israeli side on Thursday, Putin and Netanyahu stressed the importance of boosting international efforts to tackle terrorism, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Both sides “expressed readiness to expand [cooperation] in the interest of assuring stability and security in the Middle East and, first of all, in Syria,” it said.
In particular, Putin “pointed out that it was unacceptable to make groundless accusations against anyone without conducting a detailed and unbiased investigation.”