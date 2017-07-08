Putin asked for evidence of “Russian election meddling”. Trump had no evidence to show

Putin asked to see some evidence...none was presented.

The meeting,was initially planned to last 30 minutes…it went on for over two hours.

The Duran reported on the seven main takeaways from the historic Trump-Putin meeting.

One outcome from the Trump-Putin exchange, centered around the Hillary Clinton concocted lie of “Russian election meddling”, which has now been thoroughly exposed as fake news, forcing even the New York Times to walk away from many of its propagandized reports on the matter.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the two leaders discussed the the “strange” topic of “Russian election meddling”…

“President Trump said he heard President Putin’s clear statement that [the allegations] are not true, and that the Russian government has not interfered [in the US election], and [Trump] accepts those statements.”

Lavrov, added that the US has not revealed any proof of such cyber-election interference.

The AP reported yesterday that the Russians asked the U.S. for proof and evidence of their alleged interference in the 2016 election, which Russia denies.

Evidence which for over 9 months has not come to light by neither the White House, the FBI, or the NSA.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the ask was made during a lengthy meeting in Germany between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tillerson said the president pressed Putin on the issue and that they’d agreed to follow-up meetings. That includes a new working group on cybersecurity and election interference. Tillerson says, “the meeting was very constructive” and that the two leaders “connected very quickly.”

We are certain that the discussion about election meddling, not a ceasefire in Syria or cooperation on Ukraine and North Korea, will dominate the mainstream media news flow for the next month onwards, as the search for some scintilla of evidence that Trump is a Russian agent.

