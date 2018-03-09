‘It’s propaganda,’ Lavrov BLASTS Britain’s claims of Russian involvement in Skripal poisoning

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that his government is willing to cooperate with an ongoing British investigation into the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skipral and his daughter, Yulia. However, Lavrov blasted the allegations that this was an act committed by the will of the Russian government, calling these ‘hysteria’ and ‘propaganda.’

We haven't heard a single fact, we only watch TV coverage, where your colleagues speak fervently with serious faces that if it is Russia, the response will be that Russia will remember forever. It's not serious, it's propaganda at its finest and pressing hysteria…"

RT.com notes in their newspiece that Skipral died, but this appears to be a mistake. What is true is that Sergey’s wife and son were killed in 2012 and 2017. At the time of this report, both Sergei and Yulia are in the hospital in critical condition. In fact, there have been 21 people in total who have received medical treatment as the result of the poisoning, which made many of them also seriously ill. The nature of the agent used in this poisoning is not specifically known publicly, but the British police did state that this was a ‘nerve gas’ that was used. They have also stated that this was a targeted assassination attempt.

The present climate of Russophobia and hysteria concerning ‘all things Russia’ has increased the ease at which hysterical accusations abound in this situation. Lavrov called all this to account in addressing the parallels attempted between this attack on the Skiprals and the death of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006, which was determined to have been caused by radiation poisoning from polonium-210. The foreign minister had this to say:

“I want to remind people that Litvinenko’s death was also attributed to Russia, but hasn’t been investigated, because court proceedings, which were called ‘public,’ were in fact closed. They were carried out in a very strange way, and numerous facts, which emerged throughout investigation, haven’t come into the public domain. “We offered our assistance and cooperation; however, British justice decided that they are above this, and it was enough just to come out with a verdict which is not inclusive,” Lavrov added, saying that many facts linked to the tragedy have been “swept under the carpet.” Those interested in the matter should turn to countries they wish to find answers from, not to “propaganda channels,” Lavrov added.