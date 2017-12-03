Proof that the FBI’s indictment of Flynn was a set up, a trap to destroy Trump

Progressive comedian turned astute political analyst, Jimmy Dore, perfectly breaks down the “nothing burger” of a story surrounding national security advisor Mike Flynn’s decision to plead guilty to lying to the FBI.

The Duran pointed out in a article posted yesterday...

The depressing reality revealed by the Flynn affair is of a well-meaning but bungled attempt to re-establish a civil relationship with Russia, which was actively sabotaged by the outgoing Obama administration and by elements of the US national security bureaucracy in alliance with the media and the Democratic Party.

In the process the policy upon which the US President was constitutionally elected by the American people has been set aside.

It turns out that not only does the US most definitely have a Deep State, but that it is willing to use its power to sabotage the policy of the President who the people have elected.

Truly democracy in America is in peril and the great American Republic is going through dark times.