Here’s undeniable proof NATO is wracked by hypocrisy (VIDEO)

The alliance's members peddle the Russian 'threat', but won't shell out the cash for their militaries

Though the Soviet Union ended in 1991, the military alliance formed to oppose it is still forging ahead, expanding its borders and searching for new enemies.

Since pre-industrial fundamentalists hiding in Afghan caves turned out not to be effective as an indelible threat in the public consciousness, NATO fell back to the old standby to justify its existence: Russia.

But while member states are happy to hawk the so-called Russia threat for political purposes, only a few are willing to actually spend the 2% of GDP on defense required by the alliance.

As The Duran’s Peter Lavelle points out in this video, if NATO countries feel so threatened, why aren’t they spending significant money to protect themselves?

Speak to Peter on Skype and suggest a topic for him to cover in his next video: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

Follow us: https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com

Download the app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theduran.app&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

And don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE!