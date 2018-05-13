When the British royals met the Greek Corbyn: Dosser Charles meets parasite Tsipras

The foreign monarchy imposed on the Greek body politic was a cancerous import, just like the IMF is in our days. It never really gained social roots and after more than a century and a half was deposed in a referendum, one of course that was honored.

What Prince Charles and Alexis Tsipras have in common is more than meets the eye. Both have never held down a steady job, both are in awe of the Muslim religion and Muslim migrants, both love money and being in the limelight, and both are “eco-friendly” but love big business. In essence, they are the modern version of the narcissist who, like a leech, is actually a burden on society as a whole and shouldn’t be provided with any airtime as they suck it dry.

For over a century, royalism dominated Greek political affairs. From the time the bigger European powers – Russia, France and Britain – joined forces to help in the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in the battle of Navarino in 1827 during the Greek revolution and war of independence, foreign affairs in Greece has been dominated by foreign supervision or direct involvement.

The classic all-time case in point was the Don Pacifico Affair. A small time nickel and dime merchant born in Gibraltar, Don Pacifico later became the Portugese consul in the time of German-born “Greek” King Otto. Don Pacifico claimed compensation for the damage to his house and managed to get a Royal Navy ship under Lord Palmerston to seize Greek ships and property to the value of Pacifico’s property.

The blockade of Piraeus (the first of many such blockades by British imperialism) created a diplomatic rift amongst France and Russia, who were joint protectorates of newly “independent” Greece. After a five hour debate, Palmerston then PM of England summed up imperialism as such: “As the Roman, in days of old, held himself free from indignity, when he could say, Civis Romanus sum [I am a Roman citizen], so also a British subject, in whatever land he may be, shall feel confident that the watchful eye and the strong arm of England will protect him from injustice and wrong.” In short, do as you please but if you happen to have any alleged Brits in your midst who have claims against you, watch out – we will come and get you.

During World War I, Greece tried to remain neutral, but to no avail: it was bombed, blockaded, and starved to submission by the Allied forces that converted small neutral states into an appendage of one of their cannons. The “Greek” royals – then allied with Germany – refused to support the war on behalf of the Allied powers, and as result a city like Thessaloniki was bombed to smithereens, forcing Greece to officially join the war.

By an irony of history, probably to avoid new allied bombardments, Greece joined the Allied powers early during World War II, when the Greek dictator Metaxas said “oxi” (“no”) to the Italian invasion and brought about the first defeat of World War II for the Axis powers. During this period, Frederica became Queen of Greece and was influenced particularly by British and U.S. foreign policy, subsequently playing a role both during the German occupation of Greece and during the Greek civil war, where she gave cover to the Greek quislings of the Third Reich that Churchill elevated from obscurity. These elements have been maintained in prominent positions of power in Greece ever since.

Greeks fought to obtain a constitution and democratize public life, but at every twist and turn the monarchy blocked democratic change. After the war, thousands of Greek patriots were executed and all the neo-colonial arrangements of bombing Greeks – with napalm and later via accession to NATO – were done with the monarchy’s full support and agreement.

As mentioned earlier, the foreign monarchy imposed on the Greek body politic was a cancerous import, just like the IMF. It never really gained traction in Greece and was eventually deposed by the Greeks themselves. It’s therefore no coincidence that Prince Charles makes a three-day official visit to Greece on behalf of the globalist paymasters he supports – and no coincidence that Tsipras enthusiastically agreed to it. It’s to remind Greeks colonialism is here to stay in the form of the “Memoranda of Understanding,” which far from ending in August of this year, are here to stay, as they will control the Greek economy for well into the next century.

Charles’ three-day official visit

Despite his mother never visiting Greece but having visited more than half the planet throughout her reign, Charles has kept a connection with the country, visiting the autonomous holy region of Agion Oros – a favorite haunt of Putin. The Greek media, trying to pretend the Greek political class is anything but totally and irrevocably subservient to foreign powers, reported that President Prokopis Pavlopoulos – who is referred to by many in Greece as “Paki” Pavlopoulos for his love affair with all things migrant and Muslim – allegedly made reference to the “Elgin” marbles. Hence, they avoided a trip to the Acropolis, instead choosing to visit a migrant center in Iraklion, among other tourist sites (such as Knossos) to see how they can turn a dime. Eat your heart out Helena Smith, Charlie boy beat you to it and free on the Greek state.

Who is Prince Charles?

Charles originates from a long list of parasites exported from medieval Germany in the era where land dominated economics. He has spent most of his adult life commercializing the Royal family, and as such is considered to be one of the corporate globalist elites with offshore trusts, multi-million pound businesses, and politically correct philosophies (pseudo-ecological and pro-Mosque building). After Elon Musk’s promotion of Greece, Charles entered the fray, scheduling an official state visit supported by the “far leftist” SYRIZA. Who would have believed it? An institution long dead in Greece, as anyone today who is 45 years old doesn’t even know that Greece had a monarchy, but SYRIZA is always good in bringing back zombies from the past, like they recently did with an alleged British far right group called Combat 18.

Taking into account he comes from a country that has seen over one million British people using food banks, while his promotion of Mosque-building in the UK has obviously aided in the mass migration that Britain has witnessed (over 8.4 million foreign born citizens since 1990), and accordingly, the extensive drug and rape gangs that have plagued most parts of the country. But hey, we allegedly travel with our private toilet seat and have enough courtiers to fill a bus who also prepare our toothpaste for us.

Charles’ “ecological” credentials are indeed remarkable – such as the fact that he doesn’t like to use other facilities so ships his own wherever he goes ahead of his arrival, following in the footsteps of Saudi royals. But hey, no need to worry about the excess use of carbon footprints. This is Charles we are talking about, a pampered, self-styled philosopher who should have been out to grass from the moment he was born.

During his visit, Charles met Greece’s Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, sending out obvious signals to the sultan Erdogan to behave. Charles also visited a British Royal Navy ship, one of those that when not being used to bomb poor Arabs, has been utilized as a taxi service for mass “refugee” migration, as noted in the press.

In order to publicise Prince Charles’ visit, the government-backed faux-radical “Rubicona” group “attacked’” Oxfam’s headquarters in Athens’ Victoria Square, allegedly over the pedophile issue that has erupted within the organization, though they have never showed such compassion or interest when Greek girls have been raped, tortured, or killed by migrant hoodlums whom they support in arriving to Greece, no questions asked.

Not short of a financial scandal or two, Charles’ companies invest in offshore businesses that are in the Paradise Papers. The actual family have been plagued with a modern version of the collapse of the Tsarist autocracy (when Rasputin called the shots) in the form also of a fortune teller of Greek origin, now deceased, called Madame Vasso.

Fergie’s scandals and perpetual divorce could obviously not be repeated by Princess Diana when she went through the same type of divorce with Prince Charles. There are of course many allegations she was bumped off by the “Firm,” and it was the Queen of England who once said to Princes Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell, “[t]here are powers at work in this country about which we have no knowledge.”

This is the type of sewage SYRIZA likes to hang out with, and their representatives were on the neoliberal, oligarch-owned, and freshly-licensed Skai TV, fawning over Charlie boy’s visit. Charles, true to form, visited the ex-“King” of Greece Constantine, a detested individual who sued the Greek state via EU courts for loss of buildings and land when deposed, winning tons of money against the Greek taxpayer. Charles also met with the alleged leader of the Greek “opposition” party New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose family which were closely related to the Bushes, as is noted in the memoirs of the now-deceased Barbara Bush – who incidentally also had a close relationship with Diana.

This whole spectacle obviously aims to further the foreign-owned tourist industry of Greece, which is majority-owned by a German-British conglomerate known as TUI, sending a message once more to the world that Greece is “open for business” and everything is well. The visit also aims to raise the geopolitical role of Greece on behalf of the U.S., which is in full-scale retreat from the Middle East and doesn’t want other regional powers (such as Turkey and Iran) to fill the void. Or as Trump recently admitted, “We have spent $7 trillion with nothing to show for it.”

