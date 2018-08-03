Connect with us

White House Press Secretary MANHANDLES ‘fake news’ Jim Acosta of CNN

President Trump’s Press Secretary shows she is made of steel in her daily presser as she calmly dispatches CNN’s “White House agitator.”
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

739 Views

Admittedly, the job of being White House Press Secretary is by definition not easy. Even in the days of President Obama, when the (mostly liberal) press was far more friendly to the White House than today, press secretaries came and went.

Some of them had amusingly ironic names in Obama’s term such as Josh Earnest, a name that for some odd reason no one seemed to riff on, as the job of Press Secretary is often to lie to the press so the President cannot be snagged for lying directly.

President Obama had three press secretaries over his eight year tenure in the White House: the aforementioned Mr. Earnest, Robert Gibbs, and Jay Carney, who also earned the nickname of “The White House WonderKid” from conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

The job is hell. The average lifespan of one’s career in it is about two and a half years, and the job is described by the International Business Times as “the worst job in government.”

In the eighteen months since Donald Trump took the oath of office as President of the United States, he has already had two press secretaries – Sean Spicer, who lasted 182 days, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who so far has served just over one year. However, there is no sign that Sarah is cracking under the absolutely enormous pressure of a rabidly anti-Trump press corps. Quite the opposite is true.

In the press conference of August 2, Sarah showed that she is made of steel. This is certainly not the first time she has shown her absolute mastery of the “ravening press dogs”, so to speak, but it was certainly one of the finest examples:

CNN’s own Jim Acosta, who has been making quite a name for himself as the “Annoying Man” of the White House Press Corps, was in fine form as he tried to buttonhole Mrs. Sanders into responding to the statement made by President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, that the press is not the “enemy of the people.”

True to his own form, Mr. Acosta is not at all concerned about policy or America’s well being in the slightest, though he may think he is. If he does, it is visibly apparent even to other liberal pressers that he is simply determined to vilify President Trump in any way possible, and today he tried to corner Sarah into answering in such a manner that would either further aggravate the news media representatives or make her contradict President Trump’s point of view, which by definition a press secretary is supposed to rigidly represent, without speculation unless there is actually room to do so.

Sarah wasn’t having it.

Some interesting points made in this last ten minutes as Acosta wasted valuable time in the 46 minute meeting by trying to blow up the unity of the White House team instead of being a news reporter. Late in June of this year, Mrs. Sanders was accosted in a Virginia restaurant by agitators angry over the policy of separating the children of illegal immigrant parents from those parents if they were being held for a crime. On June 27th several reports surfaced saying that a Secret Service detail was to be given the White House Press Secretary but then nothing further was heard about this.

Until today. Sarah noted that the media climate against the Trump administration is so hostile that she is now the first press secretary in the history of the United States to have such a detail. Yet, she refused to play the game according to Jim Acosta’s… accosting.

However, she gives the answer to Mr. Acosta’s question in her own very clear terms, and we give the transcript of that exchange here (courtesy of Deadline Hollywood):

Acosta: “You read off a laundry list of your concerns about the press and then things that you feel were misreported but you did not say that the press is not the enemy of the people. I think it would be a good thing if you were to state right here at this briefing that the press, the people who are gathered in this room right now, doing their jobs every day, asking questions of officials like the ones you brought forward earlier, are not the enemy of the people. I think we deserve that.”

Sanders: (after first chastising Acosta for interrupting) “It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric when they frequently lowered the level of conversation in this country. Repeatedly, repeatedly the media resorts to personal attacks without any content other than to incite anger.The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions, including your own network, said I should be harassed as a life sentence, said I should be choked…When I was hosted by the correspondence association you brought up a comedian to attack me. As far as I know I’m the first press secretary in the history of the United States that’s required Secret Service protection.

“The media continues to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in this administration and certainly we have a role to play but the media has to role to play for the discourse in this country as well.”

Acosta: “You did not say in the course of those remarks that you just made that the press is not the enemy of the people…We all get put through the wringer, we all get put through the meat grinder in this town and you’re no exception and I’m sorry that happened to you. I wish that did not happen.

“But for the sake of this room, for the people in this room, this democracy, this country, all the people around the world are watching what you’re saying, Sarah, and the White House for the United States of America, the president of the United States should not refer to us as the enemy of the people? His own daughter acknowledges that and all I’m asking is you to do, Sarah, is to acknowledge that right now and right here.”

Sanders: (finishing the question) “I appreciate your passion. I share it. I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings. I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his statements clear.”

Comments

Latest

Edward Snowden: 5 years in Russia and still relevant as ever

Edward Snowden changed the practices of both the internal and external focused US and global intelligence agencies.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 3, 2018

By

TASS reported that August 1 was the five year anniversary of Edward Snowden’s being granted temporary asylum in the Russian Federation. This happened after his release of an enormous trove of information showing clandestine and illegal practices being carried out by the US intelligence agencies to gather information on just about anyone in the world, for any – or no – reason at all.

Edward Snowden, 35, is a computer security expert. In 2005-2008, he worked at the University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Study of Language sponsored by the National Security Agency (NSA) and at the global communications division at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. In 2007, Snowden was stationed with diplomatic cover at the US mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2009, he resigned from the CIA to join the Dell company that sent him to Hawaii to work for the NSA’s information-sharing office. He was particularly employed with the Booz Allen Hamilton consulting firm.

In June 2013, Snowden leaked classified information to journalists Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, which revealed global surveillance programs run by US and British intelligence agencies. He explained the move by saying that he wanted to tell the world the truth because he believed such large-scale surveillance on innocent citizens was unacceptable and the public needed to know about it.

The Guardian and The Washington Post published the first documents concerning the US intelligence agencies’ spying on Internet users on June 6, 2013. According to the documents, major phone companies, including Verizon, AT&T and Sprint Nextel, handed records of their customers’ phone conversations over to the NSA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who also had direct access to the servers of Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Paltalk, AOL and Apple. In addition, Snowden’s revelations showed that a secret program named PRISM was aimed at collecting audio and video recordings, photos, emails and information about users’ connections to various websites.

The next portion of revelations, which was published by the leading newspapers such as The Guardian, Brazil’s O Globo, Italy’s L’Espresso, Germany’s Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung, concerned the US spying on politicians. In particular, it became known that the NSA and Great Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters intercepted the phone calls that foreign politicians and officials made during the G20 summit in London in 2009. British intelligence agencies particularly tried to intercept then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s phone calls. US intelligence monitored the phone calls of 35 world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

According to the disclosed information, the NSA regularly gathered intelligence at the New York and Washington offices of the European Union’s mission. The agency also achieved access to the United Nations’ internal video conferences and considers the Vienna headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as one of its major targets for spying.

The leaks also uncovered details about the Blarney and Rampart-T secret surveillance programs. Blarney, which started in 1978, is used to collect information related to counter-terrorism, foreign diplomats and governments, as well as economic and military targets. Rampart-T has been used since 1991 to spy on foreign leaders. The program is focused on 20 countries, including Russia and China.

Snowden also let the world know that Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service and Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution used the NSA’s XKeyScore secret computer system to spy on Internet users, monitoring their web activities. In addition, the NSA and Great Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters developed methods that allowed them to hack almost all the encryption systems currently used on the Internet. Besides, the leaked documents said that the NSA had secretly installed special software on about 100,000 computers around the globe that provided access to them and made cyber attacks easier. In particular, the NSA used a secret technology that made it possible to hack computers not connected to the Internet.

Portions of the information Snowden handed over to Greenwald and Poitras continue to be published on The Intercept website. According to edwardsnowden.com – a website commissioned by the Courage foundation (dedicated to building support for Snowden), a total of 2,176 documents from the archive have been published so far.

The NSA and the Pentagon claim that Snowden stole about 1.7 mln classified documents concerning the activities of US intelligence services and US military operations. He is charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person. He is facing up to ten years in prison on each charge.

As can be seen, Mr. Snowden’s work is of extreme importance now in the connected Internet age. But how is his life in Russia now?

According to Sputnik News, his life goes on. Reports say that he is continuing to learn the Russian language and to travel about the country:

Anatoly Kucherena, Edward Snowden’s lawyer, has revealed some details of the renowned whistleblower’s life to Sputnik. According to him, Snowden has found a job, is actively traveling around Russia and is continuing to learn the language.

Kucherena added that Snowden receives visits from his girlfriend, Lindsey Mills, and his parents. When asked about the whistleblower’s favorite place in Russia, his lawyer said that he likes St Petersburg “a lot.”

“He is doing alright: his girlfriend visits him, he has a good job and he’s continuing to study Russian. His parents visit him occasionally. [They] have no problems with visas. At least they have never complained about having any trouble,” the lawyer said.

After Snowden released classified NSA documents, he fled first to Hong Kong, then, on June 23, 2013, arrived in Moscow from Hong Kong. The whistleblower remained in the transit zone of Sheremetyevo Airport until he was granted temporary asylum in Russia, which was later prolonged to 2020.

Latest

With Russian help, Damascus gains territory in the fight against terror

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad continues to restore order in his country after many years of a brutal civil war, thanks to Russian help.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 3, 2018

By

The Syrian Civil War began in March 2011 and continues to this day. It is one of the bloodiest conflicts in the world at present and it is also one of the most poorly covered foreign affairs issues as well.

It often seems that anyone and everyone who wants to fight other people has their place in this country, at the tragic expense of the millions of people who live there.

Here are some statistics about the war that we hope offer a bit of perspective of how complex and baffling this conflict is:

Number of warring parties: Fifty-one. 

Number of warring factions: Four, as follows:

  • The Syrian Arab Republic and its allies
  • Syrian Opposition and its allies
  • The Democratic Federation of Northern Syria and its allies
  • Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) and its allies.

Major powers involved in theatre: Russia (only country invited by the sovereign government of the Syrian Arab Republic), United States of America, United Kingdom, France.

Major powers involved in supporting roles, such as armament supplies: Russia, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, China, Iran.

Nearly 500,000 people have lost their lives in this conflict, with 7,600,000 Syrian citizens displaced within the country and another 5.1 million refugees who have fled, mostly into Europe.

This war is fought along multilateral fronts. The only clear enemy in the conflict appears to be ISIS, which has very monolithic support only from groups that are all but identical to itself in scope and purpose. Russia, Great Britain and the United States have forces and firepower involved in at least two and sometimes three, different factions, often simultaneously.

The source information for the above stats can be further researched on this site.

However, there is some news of what appears to be slow positive gains in the war, as the Syrian government forces report being in control of their territory along the entire length of the Syrian – Jordanian frontier. This report, given by Sputnik News, offers more detail:

Damascus, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, established control over the territories of the provinces of Al-Suwayda, Daraa and Quneitra, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said at a briefing.

[The] majority of Syria’s moderate opposition troops joined Damascus in the fight against Daesh*, and Jebhat al-Nusra*, Rudskoy said.

Terrorists are still hiding in Rukban refugee camp near al-Tanf area, 60,000 people are still in precarious conditions, he added.

“During the operation, Syria’s Armed Forces, supported by Russia’s Aerospace Forces, completely destroyed Daesh and Jebhat al-Nusra gangs and established control over the territory of the Suwayda, Daraa and Quneitra provinces,” he said.

He said the Syrian troops destroyed the last Daesh stronghold in the southwest of Quneitra on Wednesday.

Rudskoy said that as a result of the operation in Syria’s southwest, 3,332 square kilometers were liberated, with Damascus regaining control over 146 settlements.He said military operations in southwestern Syria were conducted only against the Daesh and Jebhat al-Nusra units.

In areas adjacent to the al-Tanf zone, which remains under the control of US troops, there has been an increase in Daesh fighters, who commit terrorist acts in the settlements of the provinces of As Suwayda and Rif Damascus, and are also trying to organize sorties in the direction of Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor, he said.

Russia calls on the US to provide as soon as possible humanitarian access to Rukban refugee camp, [and] to close [the] military base in al-Tanf, according to Sergei Rudskoy.

The United States occupies a 34-mile zone around its military base in Al-Tanf, where it trains and equips armed Syrian opposition forces. The Rukban refugee camp is located some 11 miles south of Al-Tanf and inside the US-controlled zone on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

One extremely significant criticism that has been reported on multiple times, is the US’ alliance with Jebhat al-Nusra and their work at “retraining” captured ISIS combatants to fight against the Syrian government forces. This is why the call for the closure of al-Tanf is significant.

July, 2018 map showing lands held by warring factions in Syria. Red – Syrian Republic (as-Assad) forces; Yellow: Kurdish forces; Green: Syrian opposition forces; White: Tahrir al-Sham; Grey: ISIS

Al-Jazeera offers this map, slightly different, with observations of forces applicable as of Jun 26, 2018. It is easy to see that Syrian government forces have taken back their country’s land all the way to the Jordanian border as well as the border with Israel:

While the United States and Russia have very different objectives in Syria, they have managed to achieve some common goals to some extent, with the bulk of IS forces now no longer in Syria.

Latest

Russia and China build bridges together, successfully fulfill MAJOR infrastructure projects

Russia has certainly been bridge building these past few years, figuratively and literally.

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 3, 2018

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange documents at the signing ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Friday, May 8, 2015. Russian and Chinese leaders have signed a plethora of deals in Moscow, giving Russia billions in infrastructure loans. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In writing about several projects such as the Crimea Bridge, the Russia-Sakhalin Bridge, The Sakhalin-Japan bridge, and the dreams of the Bering Strait bridge/tunnel.

I have yet to discuss the two new bridges under construction over the Amur River between Russia and China, which are now close to completion stages.

The Chinese name for the Amur River, Heilong Jiang, means Black Dragon River, and its Mongolian name, Khar Mörön, means Black River. The eastern border section is over 4,000 kilometers long.

Presently, three railway lines cross the entire Russo-Chinese border. The two railway border crossings at Zabaikalsk/Manzhouli and Suifenhe/Grodekovo are over a century old, brought into existence by the original design of Russia’s Trans Siberian Railway that took a shortcut across Manchuria (the Chinese Eastern Railway). The third railway crossing, near Hunchun/Makhalino, operated between 2000 and 2004, was then closed for a few years, and only recently was partially reopened.

Construction has started a while ago on a cross-border Amur River railway bridge near Tongjiang/Nizhneleninskoye, which will become the fourth and the key railway border crossing of the Russian Far East. In fact, it is the only one so far in that vast region.

Not a lot has been reported in our English language press, nonetheless these bridges are key insofar as they represent the first that connect Russia and China by road and rail in what was previously an unbroken 3,000+ kilometer transportation void.

The only ways to cross along this border-defining river was either by ferries, or over the winter ice by truck at one of the few border checkpoints along that huge expanse. The choices did not leave much room for freight or serious recurring trade.

Numerous metaphors arise from the concept of bridge building, not all of which concern bricks and mortar. For example Isaac Newton famously said, “We build too many walls and not enough bridges”, or Nikita Khrushchev who observed, “Politicians are the same all over.

They promise to build bridges even when there are no rivers”. There are many such sayings; even fortune cookies have a “wise men build bridges but fools build walls”. Perhaps the best I heard here in Moscow is “Build a bridge and get over it” which seemed to me to be especially apt given our times and  the geopolitical reality show once called diplomacy.

The bridges over the Amur between Russia and China are economic game changers. The Amur is the biggest shipping artery in the Far East of Russia. It has little spring flooding because of the limited snowfall in its basin; and in summer, the high-water mark is reached due to monsoon rains.

When it is ice free, which is seven months of the year (May to November); the entire Amur is open to navigation. The rest of the year, it is largely impassable, unless one risks traveling over river ice that even locals do not recommend.

Grain, salt, and manufactured goods are the most important cargoes moving downstream; oil, fish, and timber are the chief products moving upstream. The two bridges, one rail and the other road, will allow significant time, efficiency and distance savings as well as trans-shipment savings. Not to mention linkage to the “one belt, one road” Eurasian Economic vision while allowing pent-up investment demand to flourish dynamically.

The Nizhneleninskoe – Tongjiang Bridge over the Amur in the Jewish Autonomous Region (EAO) is scheduled to open shortly (September/October 2018). This will be the first railway bridge that will directly connect China and Russia along the eastern border.

The planned capacity is 20 million tons of cargo per year; the maximum train speed is 100 km/h. The bridge is designed for both trains of Russian and Chinese standards, which means a difference in rolling stock wheel widths. The length of the bridge is 2,209 m, of which the Russian side is building 309 m (4 pillars and three spans). The Chinese part is quite efficiently already complete (17 pillars and 16 spans).

The initially envisioned purpose for this bridge was to transport iron ore from the Kimkano-Sutarsk Mining and Processing Plant to refineries in northern China. Since then, the vision has expanded and grown remarkably. The construction project also includes road approaches to the bridge, a new “Leninsk-2” train station with a checkpoint, and logistics terminals.

The Blagoveshchensk – Heihe vehicular bridge will also be a key artery when it is finished come December 2019. It is a steel-reinforced concrete bridge on bored pillars (5 pillars on the Chinese side and 5 on the Russian side). The bridge will be two lane, with a total length of just over one kilometer.

Construction started in late 2016. The project cost is 18.8 billion rubles, of which 13.6 billion is Russia’s share, while the Chinese side financed 5.2 billion rubles. More than 1,400 people are involved in its construction. A joint Russian-Chinese company will regulate the operation and maintenance of the bridge.

As an aside, work on a cable car spanning the Amur in Blagoveshchensk has now also been resumed. In the words of some officials, it will be a highlight and attract a goodly amount of cross-border tourism, especially among residents on both sides of the border.

A trip to China by car for many Russians living in the region can finally become a reality as besides freight trucks and tourist buses; the bridge will be open to personal transport once the rules of the road are figured out and agreements on effective cross-border auto insurance are in place. Both are apparently in works and should be viable in fairly short order.

Just the other day I said goodbye to a Russian business friend who was heading out to Blagoveshchensk (the automobile bridge) with the purpose of buying finished properties, both commercial and residential, and seeing what he can similarly buy up in China’s Heihe across the river. I have known him for many years, and he is a successful, conservative, serious long-term investor.

The last time I saw him this excited was during and post-perestroika when he made his millions. That should be an indicator, and that he has set aside 9 months to be located in the Russian Far East to “give birth” to his vision.

He also plans immediately afterwards to go to Sakhalin and scout for properties at the southern end of the island where the future bridge/tunnel to Japan will be.

His reasons are the same, and have a long time horizon. One comment he made was that since the politico’s of the west has seen fit to sanction their own investors out of these opportunities, he has only to deal with local Russian and Asian investor competition.

This is a huge relief for him as he is now unconcerned by the often over-the-top US Dollar or Euro investor/developer world which wields advantage club of cheap costs of money relative to Ruble and the Yuan. He told me that his grandchildren and great grandchildren will no doubt bless his memory and foresight fondly in the decades to come.

He even semi-jokingly said he might even take a flight to the coastal areas of Chukotka, just opposite Alaska on the Bering Strait and plop down some rubles for land to be given to his yet unborn great-great grandson or daughter. I guess that is ultimate forward planning, and the truly long game.

Trending