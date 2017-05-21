President Trump signs $380 Billion in business deals with Saudi Arabia (Video)

Donald Trump marks his first visit overseas as US President with a historic stop to Saudi Arabia, signing $380 billion in business deals and a whopping $110 billion in military sales.

Trump is the first American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any Muslim-majority country, his inaugural stop overseas.

Expect Saudi Arabia to ramp up its propagation of the Wahhabi terrorist ideology, continue to flood Syria with jihadist – ISIS fighters, and escalate its bombing of Yemen.

The liberal left, mainstream media is silent on Trump’s deal with the Saudi Arabian dictatorship that suppresses woman’s rights and kills gays.

RT reprots…