President Trump says evidence of Obama’s wiretap ‘coming soon’ in Tucker Carlson interview [Video]

US President Donald Trump: 'Wiretap covers a lot of different things'.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, President Trump covered a wide array of topics including the battle over the GOP replacement plan for ObamaCare, the recent “illegal, disgraceful” leaking of his tax records to twitter and media bias.

The most interesting part of the interview, however, is at the 10:45 minute mark, where Trump addresses the now infamous “Obama wiretap” tweet, saying…

“We will be submitting things before the committee very soon, that hasn’t been submitted as of yet.” “I will be perhaps speaking about this towards next week.” “I think you’re going to find some very interesting items come to the forefront in the next few weeks.”

Stay tuned, the wiretap story has not ended just yet.