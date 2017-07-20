President Trump reverses Barack Obama’s discriminatory anti-Christian refugee policy

Barack Obama was particularly harsh toward Syrian-Christian refugees.

Aside from supporting and funding Al Qaeda and ISIS to remove Assad and ethically cleanse Syria of all Christians and Jews (which Assad historically protected), Obama was discriminatory in his immigration policy towards Syrian-Christians who were trying to flee the war torn nation.

According to The Gateway Pundit , Obama’s immigration policies showed a distinct bias against Christians. Although 10% of Syrians were Christian and being murdered by ISIS daily, only 2.4% of immigrants into the US were Christian. At one point in his Presidency he deported persecuted Chaldean Christians fleeing ISIS.

Via Frontpage Magazine…

After declaring that Christians have “been horribly treated” by the refugee program under former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump has reversed the Obama administration’s disgraceful discrimination against Christian refugees.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. State Department refugee data, during the period from January 21, 2017 – President Trump’s first full day in office – through June 30, “9,598 Christian refugees arrived in the U.S., compared with 7,250 Muslim refugees. Christians made up 50% of all refugee arrivals in this period, compared with 38% who are Muslim.”

From April through June 2017, Iraq was “the only Muslim-majority nation among the top six origin countries.” The number of Syrian refugees admitted to the U.S. from January 21, 2017 through June 30, 2017 was 1779. Comparing the number of refugee admissions from Syria for the entire month of January with the entire month of February 2017, the number dropped by nearly half. By June 2017, the number of refugees admitted from Syria was about 26 percent of the already low number of 673 admitted in February.

By contrast, Pew Research Center reported that in fiscal year 2016 – Barack Obama’s last full fiscal year as president – “the U.S. admitted the highest number of Muslim refugees of any year since data on self-reported religious affiliations first became publicly available in 2002.” Overall, the number of Muslims admitted as refugees exceeded the number of Christians who were admitted.