“Love saves lives.” – This is the slogan for the 2018 March for Life in Washington D.C.

This statement is simple and utterly profound. When spoken by the President of the United States it is even more profound, and to top it all off, when spoken by the first US President ever to make a public appearance at a pro-life rally – THE pro-life rally, the 2018 March for Life.

President Donald Trump took to the podium to speak to America and to the world about the sanctity of life.

Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the ‘right to life.’

This is compelling, as are the data that the alignment of the American population are increasingly also pro-life. Only 12% of Americans polled support abortion on demand at any time. Trump detailed in his speech some very specific moves he has made and intends to make as President, actions that truly show him 100 percent pro-life.

Since the Supreme Court decision on the case of Roe v. Wade back in 1973, the United States has been host to some of the most permissive abortion policies in the world, comparable to those of the former Soviet Union, present-day China, and North Korea.

The president called attention to his reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy, taken in his first week of office. This blocks US Federal funding for non-governmental organizations that provide abortion counseling, or advocate to expand or legalize abortion services, and it is international in scope.

He also expressed his support for the House of Representatives’ “pain-capable” bill (a.k.a. the Micah Act) that would end late-term abortions nationwide.

On the National Day of Prayer last year, he signed an executive order to protect religious liberty.

On January 19, 2018, he announced a new proposal to protect conscience rights and religious freedoms of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

President Trump reversed the Obama Administration policy that restricted state efforts to direct Medicaid funding away from abortion facilities that violate the law.

All these and more are perhaps somewhat incremental, but no less very real steps to move the ball on this issue. The last things I want to note are the clear ideological differences between President Trump and Barack Obama on this issue:

President Obama (who never attended a March for Life, obviously):

“When it comes specifically to HIV/AIDS, the most important prevention is education, which should include — which should include abstinence education and teaching the children — teaching children, you know, that sex is not something casual. But it should also include — it should also include other, you know, information about contraception because, look, I’ve got two daughters. 9 years old and 6 years old. I am going to teach them first of all about values and morals. But if they make a mistake, I don’t want them punished with a baby. I don’t want them punished with an STD at the age of 16. You know, so it doesn’t make sense to not give them information.”

President Trump, in his speech:

The March for Life is a movement born out of love: you love your families; you love your neighbors; you love our nation; and you love every child born and unborn, because you believe that every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God. We know that life is the greatest miracle of all. We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles that wonderful, innocent, and glorious-newborn child in her loving arms. I want to thank every person here today and all across our country who works with such big hearts and tireless devotion to make sure that parents have the caring support they need to choose life.

What a difference. The United States lived under a horrible dark cloud for many years. While there are still many problems, actions like this, which parallel Russia’s own efforts in ways, reveal the nature of God-fearing leaders who know that the safety of their nations rests in obedience to the Creator of all of life.