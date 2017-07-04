President Barshar al-Assad’s image appears on Syrian currency for first time

Many see it as a tribute to a man widely regarded as having saved Syria from annihilation.

The image of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has appeared on Syrian currency for the first time. Specifically the current Syrian President is pictured on newly minted Syrian 2,000 Pound notes.

While the official explanation for the appearance of the current President is that the old notes had become subject to wear and tear, many believe that the new currency notes are a tribute to a President who is now widely regarded of having largely saved Syria from destruction at the hands of terrorists and foreign armed forces.