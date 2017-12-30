POTUS Trump opens up new front against Jeff Bezos and Amazon

US POTUS Donald Trump tweeted out that Amazon should pay ‘MUCH MORE’ to ship packages, as the US President claims that the current status quo makes Jeff Bezos’ Amazon richer while the US Postal Service loses money.

The feud between Trump and billionaire globalist Bezos has been on consistently shaky ground considering the Amazon CEO also owns anti-Trump news outlet The Washington Post.

‘Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer?’ the president asked on Twitter.

‘Should be charging MUCH MORE!’

