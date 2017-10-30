POTUS Trump fires back at Mueller witch hunt charges against Paul Manafort

POTUS Trump has fired off two tweets directly addressing to the charges filed by the Mueller witch hunt against his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” “Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Zerohedge reports that Bloomberg has already pointed out that President Trump’s claim that the charges pre-dated the campaign, is false: