POTUS Trump congratulates all “The Deplorables” in election anniversary tweet

President Trump thanked all the “Deplorables” for his victory one year ago on the anniversary of the US election…all while taking a swipe at “Crooked” Hillary and her disdain for all of middle America.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

President Trump took to his Twitter account to congratulate “Deplorables” on the one year anniversary of the election. Hillary said in a speech in that she puts half of Trump supporters into what she calls a “basket of deplorables”. Thank you, Hillary! We proudly sent you packing!

Trump tweeted this on the anniversary of his shocking election victory…

“Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!”

Trump won the electoral college with ease, and even though Hillary followers will argue that she won the popular vote, keep in mind that the 3 million popular vote difference was the popular vote difference Hillary in California, a state whose electoral votes Hillary had in the bag before the election even began.

Hillary did not need to campaign in California and amass such a huge poplar vote difference, she needed to be in Wisconsin trying to win that state’s electoral votes. Poor strategy from a very dumb Hillary campaign.

So as “Deplorables” celebrate the one year Trump anniversary, Hillary supporters to this very day are still crying about her pathetic election loss.