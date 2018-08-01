Connect with us

Poroshenko labels Russian Orthodox Church a security threat

Poroshenko said the Russian church was separated from the state ‘only on paper.’

Published

1 min ago

on

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is calling the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat, because it holds more adherents than the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and because the Russian Patriarch, Kirill, is reportedly close to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Poroshenko therefore perceives that the religious beliefs of Ukrainian citizens is a ‘direct threat to the national security of Ukraine’.

Politico reports

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko on Saturday called the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church a national security threat.

At a ceremony marking the country’s conversion to Christianity 1,030 years ago, AFP reported that the Ukrainian leader said that the Russian church’s sway among Ukrainian believers is a “direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.” The head of state also added that “this obliges us to act.”

There are two branches of the Orthodox Church active in Ukraine: the Russian church and its Ukrainian cousin. The former, whose clerics are loyal to the patriarch in Moscow, has the most adherents, according to the report. The Ukrainian church and its patriarch are based in Kiev.

“I believe it is absolutely necessary to cut off all the tentacles with which the aggressor country operates inside the body of our state,” said Poroshenko, speaking about the Russian church.

He said that the religious body is “separated from the state only on paper” while it “fully and unconditionally supports the Kremlin’s revanchist imperial policy.”

Poroshenko’s remarks came at an event in Kiev attended by tens of thousands of followers.

The conflict in Ukraine has driven a further wedge between the Russian and Ukrainian branches of Orthodox Christianity. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church supported the popular demonstrations that led to the fall of a Russia-backed government in 2014.

Patriarch Kirill, who oversees the Russian Orthodox Church, is close to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. At a similar procession on Friday, he prayed for peace in the eastern part of Ukraine and said the Kiev branch should not pull too far away from Moscow as it could “lead to a catastrophe.”

In comments which are in outright opposition to Western values, which the Kiev government is supposed to embody as the West’s choice example of a free democracy in the region, coming from the mouth of the Ukrainian president who is apparently interested in taking action against the religious rights of his people, which is a very similar reasoning to that of the Communist Chinese Republic in its activities to throttle Western religions in China, one of the issues that the West criticizes about the Asian communist country. Poroshenko is overtly attacking religious freedom in the Ukraine over trumped up concerns about ‘national security’, which is the claim of every dictator since ever.

Comments

Latest

Former President of Armenia arrested

The new goverment is going after its old rivals

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan was arrested on Friday on charges of ‘overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia’, which is being alleged by the Special Investigation Service. The SIS submitted a petition to the Primary Court of General Jurisdiction requesting Kocharyan’s detention as a preventive measure to head him off as a flight risk. The Secretary-General of the Collective Security (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, has also been charged with ‘overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia’.

PanArmenian reports

Former president Robert Kocharyan was apprehended for two months on Friday, July 27 after being charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.

According to the Special Investigation Service, Kocharyan overthrew the constitutional order of Armenia by prior agreement with other persons.

The investigator had submitted a petition to the court of general jurisdiction of the first instance of Yerevan to name detention as a preventive measure against the ex-President.

Kocharyan was summoned for interrogation on Thursday as a witness in an investigation into the post-presidential election crackdown on March 1, 2008. Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago.

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov, who commanded the Yerevan garrison of the Armenian Armed Forces on March 1, 2008, has also been charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia

The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”

Kocharyan replaced the disgraced Levon Ter-Petrossian as the President of Armenia in 2008. Petrossian lost the favour of the Armenian public over a private deal to deliver the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan right after a bloody war had been fought between the two nations over the territory, which many Armenians fought and died for. The 2008 election saw Serzh Sargsyan elected to the presidency, but which election saw protests, organized in part by the interference of foreign Western backed NGOs. Conflicts which occurred in those protests realized the deaths of several Armenians, which Nikol Pashinyan was imprisoned for his role in. Pashinyan, who was a part of Ter-Petrossian’s party, has now ousted Sargsyan and, as the new president, is apparently out to get his political enemies in a situation that looks not too different from the current situation going down with Ecuador’s former president Rafael Correa, with politically motivated arrests.

Latest

Houthi forces bring the fight to the Saudis

Houthi forces were able to inflict heavy damage on the Saudi military’s positions near the Alib Crossing.

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

In the wake of the Saudi seige on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, Houthi forces have been on the advance. On Sunday, Houthi forces ramped up their operations in southern Saudi Arabia itself. Meanwhile, they dealt serious damage to Saudi positions near the Alib Cross, as well as an assault on the strategic Al-Dukhan Mountain, where they won a major conflict earlier in the week.

Al Masdar reports:

The Houthi forces intensified their field operations in southern Saudi Arabia this past weekend, targeting the Saudi Army’s positions in several areas near the Yemeni border.

Beginning with the Jizan region, the Houthi forces were able to inflict heavy damage on the Saudi military’s positions near the Alib Crossing.

The Houthi forces would then launch a powerful attack on the strategic Al-Dukhan Mountain, which is where they managed to score a big advance earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, in the Najran province, the Houthi forces struck the Saudi Army’s defenses in the Sudis and Al-Shabakah areas; this resulted in a short battle on Sunday.

The Houthi forces intensified their field operations in southern Saudi Arabia after the Arab Coalition resumed their powerful assault on the port-city of Hodeidah.

The Hodeidah Port is the humanitarian lifeline for the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen if lost, it would leave millions under a land, air, and sea siege.

While the Saudis have been supporting Jihadists in Syria with the aim of destabilizing the Syrian government and it’s control over its own territory, which is become a sort of proxy war for various regional interests, including the USA, Israel, Turkey, and Iran, Yemen itself is serving a similar cause on the Arabian peninsula. Iran and Saudi Arabia are duking it out in a sort of proxy war in Yemen, which is witnessing quite a bit of back and forth between the two countries, while one of the parties, the Saudis, boasts billions of dollars worth of American military hardware and even American military support, the other is managing to inflict a considerable degree of damage, despite a much smaller military budget. The Saudi blockades and strikes on civilian areas, schools, hospitals, etc., however, have been primary causes and on going means of what is rapidly deteriorating into the largest humanitarian crisis of the century, with cholera outbreaks and starvation affecting tens of millions of Yemenis.

Latest

Georgia legalizes recreational Marijuana

The Constitutional Court of Georgia noted that permission to consume marijuana is an act of protection of the person’s right to free development

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Yesterday, the Georgian Constitutional Court revoked administrative punishment for consumption of marijuana, taking note of the high degree of disproportionality between the consumption of the drug and its legal penalty. The decision to abolish administrative punishment for the use of marijuana essentially means that doing so is now legal in Georgia.

PanArmenian reports

The Constitutional Court of Georgia has released a statement on the decision made on Monday, July 30 regarding the use of marijuana, effectively abolishing administrative punishment for the use of the drug, Georgia Today reports.

“According to the applicants (Zurab Japaridze and Vakhtang Megrelishvili), the consumption of marijuana is not an act of social threat. In particular, it can only harm the users’ health, making that user him/herself responsible for the outcome. The responsibility for such actions does not cause dangerous consequences for the public.”

The Constitutional Court of Georgia noted that permission to consume marijuana is an act of protection of the person’s right to free development, and while prohibition of consumption of marijuana is an action directed against its turnover and therefore serves the legitimate aim of consumer protection of health, according to the Court, the role of an individual user in the support of marijuana circulation is very small, and consequently the threats from individual consumption are likewise small. Due to the above, the punishment for consumption of marijuana is disproportionate.”

The court takes into account certain exceptions for today’s decision in cases when the use of marijuana creates threats to third parties.

“In addition, the Constitutional Court highlights the imposition of responsibility of marijuana consumption when it creates a threat to third parties. For instance, the Court will justify responsibility when marijuana is consumed in educational institutions, public places, such as on public transport, and in the presence of children”, stated the Court.

Zurab Japaridze congratulated everyone on the decision made today on July 30, 2018.

“I would like to congratulate everybody on the decision made by the Constitutional Court. Through this decision, Georgia became a freer country. Administrative punishment for consumption of marijuana was revoked by the Constitutional Court, which means that consumption of marijuana in Georgia is now legal,” said Japaridze.

He noted that it is the duty of individuals to go about the use of marijuana in a responsible manner, keeping other smoking legislations and laws under consideration, as these will still apply.

The Eurasian nation of Georgia, in removing civil and criminal penalties for the consumption of marijuana joins a number of other nations which have done likewise, such as Canada and some states in the United States of America, most notable of which is Colorado. Dispropotionality between the punishments that are commonly inflicted for the use of the drug are something of an understatement, as, in many case, they result in effectively doing irreparable harm to the lives of vast numbers of people, far more so than the harm that the drug is alleged to cause, and which has sparked a drug war which gives pretext to violating the civil liberties of citizens through expanded police state type behaviour on the part of law enforcement.

