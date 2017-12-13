Politifact says, “2017 Lie of the Year: Russian election interference is a made-up story”

It started with Hillary Clinton concocting an absurd story to explain away her pathetic election defeat, pushing a story that 17 intelligence agencies were confident that Russia meddled in US elections, only to have that list whittle down to 3 intelligence agencies being kind of confident that Russia did something to help Trump beat lazy Hillary.

New York Times finally admits that the 17-intelligence agencies Russian hacking narrative was a complete falsehood! https://t.co/Z2Pm19X9rQ pic.twitter.com/mVNpAkRnzx — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2017

To this day not one intelligence expert has explained what exactly “meddling” means when referencing Russia and US elections. Did the Kremlin hack voting machines in Wisconsin?

Politifact states that “mountain of evidence points to a single fact: Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election of 2016″, but where is this “mountain of evidence?” A seven page report by US intelligence agencies (i.e. Hillary partisan deep state hacks) who did not even have the balls to sign their names to.

Politifact states Facebook, Google and Twitter have investigated their own networks, and their executives have concluded that Russia used the online platforms in attempts to influence the election. Politifact leaves out the fact that Russia did all of this meddling with a budget of $100,000.

If Hillary Clinton only knew about the power of Facebook ads, she might have directed $100,001 to FB, outspend Russia, and be the Madame President.

We can only imagine that in 2002, Politifact may have stated that the Lie of the Year was that Iraq does NOT have WMDs.

It appears that the “Lie of the Year” is voted by Politifact readers, which means that Deep State propaganda really does work. The American public is so ill informed on what is actually going on in the world, that they are susceptible to believe the most outrageous of lies formulated by intelligence agents and corrupt politicians.

Politifact has proven one lie, that of American exceptionalism. An exceptional nation would never have invaded Iraq over made up claims that it harbored WMDs. An exceptional nation would never actually believe that Russia could meddle in their elections without any concrete evidence to back up such claims.

2017 Lie of the Year: Russian election interference is a 'made-up story' https://t.co/SGBnNqbinP pic.twitter.com/cemPutGORl — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 12, 2017

