Police visited Florida school shooter’s house 39 times

More details are emerging about Nikolas Cruz, who has now been charged with 17 counts of premeditated homicide for Wednesday’s Florida school shooting.

The picture these details paint is that of a disturbed person who exhibited signs of violent behavior from a very young age.

Via Zerohedge…

The suspected shooter is believed to be mildly autistic, and was receiving treatment at a nearby clinic, but had not been back in a year. Cruz told police that he had heard voices in his head telling him to shoot up the school. He described these voices as demons, his legal team said.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that police were called to Nikolas Cruz’s family’s Parkland home 39 times since 2010, according to police records obtained by CNN.

The sheriff’s office received a range of emergency calls that included: ‘mentally ill person,’ ‘child/elderly abuse,’ ‘domestic disturbance,’ ‘missing person,’ and several others.

Cruz was accompanied during his first court appearance by public defender Melissa McNeil, who placed a hand on his shoulder to comfort him.

Brody Speno a schoolmate of Cruz’s, said cops were called to Cruz’s home “almost every other week.”

“Something wasn’t right about him,” Speno said.

Speno said he knew Cruz from elementary school and described him as “an evil kid” who was “always getting in trouble.”

CNN also reported that Cruz had an unsettling penchant for introducing himself as a “future school shooter.”

“Hi, I’m Nick,” he would say, according to an acquaintance. “I’m a school shooter.”

Cruz posed with guns and knives in photos posted on Instagram and made a disturbing online comment about a mass shooting carried out in New York this summer.

“Man I can do so much better,” he wrote.

Cruz and his brother were adopted at a young age by Roger and Lynda Cruz. Roger died years ago. Lynda succumbed t pneumonia in the fall. He was then taken in by the parents of a schoolmate.

Following his mother’s death, he got into a fight with the boyfriend of an ex-girlfriend and was kicked out of school.

One time, a neighbor, concerned about Cruz “acting weird” in the backyard took a video of him dressed in boxer shorts shooting what appeared to be a BB gun. The man, who asked not to be identified, said his wife watched Cruz shooting bottles, cans and buckets over and over again for two days in October. He sometimes pointed the gun toward their window, the man said. In the photo he can be seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, according to CNN.