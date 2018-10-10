Connect with us

Poland Buys Nigerian Oil In Latest Attempt To Cut Russia Oil Dependence

Poland has been trying to diversify its oil supplies to reduce its reliance on Russian oil imports.
3 hours ago

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com:

Poland’s largest oil refiner, state-run PKN Orlen, has bought its first ever Nigerian crude oil cargo expected to arrive in mid-October, the Polish company’s chief executive told Reutersamid Poland’s ongoing efforts to cut its reliance on Russian oil.

PKN Orlen is exploring Nigerian oil as its new source of supply, the company’s CEO, Daniel Obajtek, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday. A 130,000-ton cargo of Nigerian oil is currently traveling to Poland and is expected to arrive in the middle of this month, Obajtek said.

“If tests confirm the assumed yields structure and margins, further oil supplies from Nigeria will be a viable option,” the chief executive told Reuters.

In recent years, Poland has been trying to diversify its oil supplies to reduce its reliance on Russian oil imports. Last year, Poland reduced the share of its imports of Russian oil to the lowest level since 2005, but the diversification of oil supplies came at a higher cost for imports from other countries, according to a report by Poland’s central bank from May 2018.

In 2017, the share of Russian oil in Polish imports dropped to 76 percent, compared to 96 percent back in 2012.

PKN Orlen signed in 2016 a long-term supply contract with Saudi Aramco with provisions for automatic annual renewal, with which the Saudi oil giant entered the Baltic oil supply market.

Another Polish refiner, Lotos, signed in December 2017 a forward contract for the supply of U.S. oil to its refinery in Gdansk. Under the contract, at least five U.S. oil cargoes will be delivered by sea this year.

PKN Orlen plans to take over Lotos, and the larger refiner hopes to get clearance for the deal from the European Commission by the middle of 2019, Obajtek told Reuters.

PKN Orlen expects cargoes from other new destinations, and it is negotiating medium- and long-term supply deals with many parties, including from the United States, the manager said.

The deteriorating quality of Russia’s Urals also played a part in PKN seeking new suppliers, Obajtek told Reuters.

Ukraine Begins Large Air Force Exercises With NATO To “Protect The Airspace” From Russia

NATO’s Clear Sky 2018 operation in the west of Ukraine kicked off on Monday and will center on air defense operations in order to “protect the airspace” from Russia.

3 hours ago

October 10, 2018

Via Zerohedge

Just days ago we noted that the the United States is now treating Ukraine as if it were a NATO member as on September 27th Washington donated to Ukraine two warships for use against Russia. And now in a move that’s sure to be seen by Russia as a major and intolerable provocation Ukraine has announced the start of joint military exercises involving NATO countries.

What’s been dubbed the Clear Sky 2018 operation in the west of Ukraine kicked off on Monday and will center on air defense operations in order to “protect the airspace” from Russia. The war games will include the participation of the US military and several other NATO nations, including bordering nations Poland and Romania, as well as Britain and the Netherlands.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine described the event as a “multinational military exercise focusing on promoting peace and security” — however, we highly doubt that it’s peace that will be the lasting result of this.

Some 700 troops are expected to take part, with at least half of them composed of non-Ukrainian NATO member forces, in the operation set to last until October 19.

The US Air Force will have a heavy advisory role with F-15C Eagle fighter planes and C-130J Super Hercules military transport planes and drones involved in guided training exercises leading about 30 Ukrainian aircraft, according to an official government ministry statement.

And further according to a Ukrainian air force official Polish and Romanian aircraft will participate for “the first time” in a joint show “to protect the airspace,” according to military spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.

Meanwhile a US Air Force statement said the aim of the exercise is “to enhance regional capabilities to secure air sovereignty and promote peace and security through cooperation.”

“Clear Sky 2018” photo via UNIAN

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry was further keen on signalling Russia that Kiev is feeling emboldened to have American military hardware patrolling the skies: “The personnel and the aircrafts of the Ukrainian Air Force were redeployed to the Starokonstantinov airfield. A significant event was the arrival of the F-15 aircrafts of the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard,” a statement said.

Since fighting between pro-Russian and pro-Western forces erupted in 2014, over 10,000 Ukrainians have been killed. Kiev officials have since the Russian annexation of Crimea constantly hyped the treat of an imminent Russian military invasion and even suggested the possibility of a World War 3 scenario between the West and Russia centered over Ukrainian territory.

Though a series of both Russian and NATO exercises have occurred without a serious incident between the rival powers of late, aerial exercises involving NATO planes above Ukraine will be the most contentious show of force yet.

Bellingcat claims it has identified second Skripal poisoning suspect as military doctor

The Duran

23 hours ago

October 9, 2018

Composition of photos of an Aleksandr Mishkin and Aleksandr Petrov by Bellingcat.

Via RT

UK-based ‘investigative’ group Bellingcat claims one of the the men accused by the UK authorities of being involved in the Salisbury poisoning affair is known as Aleksandr Petrov and is a doctor working for Russian intelligence.

In another instalment of its running coverage about the two men London calls the Salisbury poisoning suspects, the open-source investigators claim they managed to “conclusively” establish what they describe as the real identity of Petrov. Bellingcat earlier had published a similar report about the other suspect, known as Ruslan Boshirov, whom it said was a decorated special forces officer.

The UK-based group linked to NATO funded projects claimed that Petrov’s real name is Aleksandr Mishkin and he is “a trained military doctor in the employ of the GRU,” the Russian military intelligence service. Bellingcat admitted that the alleged agent’s “true persona has an even sparser digital footprint” than that of the man it identified as Boshirov.

As in Boshirov’s case, the group also relied upon “multiple open sources” and “testimony from people familiar with the person” in question. It also added that it managed to somehow obtain copies of Mishkin’s personal IDs and gathered “forensic evidence” of facial matches between “Mishkin” and Petrov.

Bellingcat did not elaborate on its “investigation methods,” adding that it would publish a separate report on the matter. The authenticity and veracity of the documents, which Bellingcat claimed it got from a Russian database, could not be immediately verified.

In late September, the group claimed that Ruslan Boshirov is actually Colonel Anatoly Chepiga, who served in an elite commando unit and received the decoration of Hero of Russia – the country’s highest award – in 2014. In that case, Bellingcat’s identification relied on what it called a resemblance between an old photo of a man presumed to be Chepiga and a younger Borshirov.

This was later refuted by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russian databases have no information about Chepiga or about a Chepiga being awarded the highest national merit.

Missing or murdered? Erdogan dares Saudi Arabia to produce Jamal Khashoggi (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 128.
Alex Christoforou

1 day ago

October 9, 2018

Is Erdogan calling out a Saudi lie and possible brutal murder of an exiled journalist?

The Turkish President is calling on Saudi Arabia to prove that journalist Jamal Khashoggi is still alive, and that he left the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, alive and well.

Erdogan said that the burden lies with Saudi Arabia to prove that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is still alive and had left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, as the Saudi officials claim.

Speaking at a news conference in Budapest, the Turkish President said…

“Mere words are not enough evidence”…

“We have to get an outcome from this investigation as soon as possible. The consulate officials cannot save themselves by simply saying ‘he has left’.”

“We have been working on it since they came to us, our intelligence and police department have been working on it. Our aim is to reach a conclusion. We look at the media and see various reports that make us think about it. We have to get a conclusion as soon as possible.”

Commenting for the first time since Khashoggi went missing, Erdogan told reporters…

“I am following the issue, and we will inform the world of the outcome of the official probe, which was launched on Saturday.”

“God willing we will not be faced with a situation we do not want.”

Erdogan noted that he hoped to have the results “very quickly” over the incident involving a “journalist I knew for a long time” and a “friend”.

The Turkish President said that CCTV footage of entrances and exits at the Saudi consulate and the airport in Istanbul were being studied by Turkish police.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the case of the missing or murdered Jamal Khashoggi, and what this means for an already tense relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Via The Middle East Eye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Turkish officials told Reuters over the weekend that they believed Khashoggi had been killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, while a senior adviser to Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey had “concrete information” on the abduction of the Washington Post columnist.

A senior Turkish police source told Middle East Eye that police believed that Khashoggi was “brutally tortured, killed and cut into pieces” inside the consulate after visiting the building on 2 October.

However, Erdogan – who said he was personally following the case – said Turkey had no documents or evidence at hand regarding the case.

A source told MEE on Monday that a Turkish forensics team was poised to enter the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Yasin Aktay, a former MP for Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the man Khashoggi told his fiancee to call if he did not emerge from the consulate, voiced concerns over the Saudi national’s whereabouts.

Speaking to CNN Turk, Aktay said that Khashoggi’s friends had told him to not go to the Saudi embassy and that the consulate was “not safe”.

“His friends had warned him [Khashoggi], ‘Do not go there, it is not safe,’ but he said they [the Saudis] could not do anything in Turkey,” said Aktay.

“Khashoggi discussed whether to go there with his fiancee beforehand. Our security officials are investigating the issue in every detail. We have some concrete information; it won’t be an unsolved crime.

“We could determine his entrance but not any exit. That’s confirmed. We asked them [the Saudis], they say ‘he left,’ but there is no such thing on the camera footage.

“That’s underestimating Turkey. They are wrong if they think Turkey is as it was in the ’90s. The consulate should make a clear statement.”

According to Reuters, “the initial assessment of the Turkish police is that Mr. Khashoggi has been killed at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. We believe that the murder was premeditated and the body was subsequently moved out of the consulate,” one Turkish official told Reuters.

The sources did not say how they believed the killing was carried out. Saudi Arabia’s consul-general told Reuters on Saturday his country was helping search for Khashoggi, and dismissed talk of his possible abduction.

Via The Middle East Eye

Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, said on Twitter she was “waiting for an official confirmation from the Turkish government to believe” the claims.

In his newspaper columns, Khashoggi has been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies and Riyadh’s intervention in the war in Yemen.

A legal representative from Khashoggi’s family in Saudi Arabia said they trusted Saudi authorities and were cooperating with them, according to al-Arabiya news.

In a statement on Sunday, Mutasem Khashoggi, the legal adviser to the Khashoggi family in Saudi Arabia, told al-Arabiya news that he believed external parties were using his brother’s disappearance to “push their agenda”.

The Washington Post late on Sunday said the United States should “demand answers” from Riyadh on Khashoggi’s disappearance – and punish the kingdom if it becomes clear the journalist was indeed murdered.

“The United States must now make a concerted effort to determine all the facts about Mr Khashoggi’s disappearance,” the Post wrote in an editorial. The US must “demand answers, loud and clear,” the paper said.

The editorial noted that the Trump administration has made great efforts to build ties with Mohammed bin Salman, and should now use the relationship as leverage.

“If the crown prince does not respond with full cooperation, Congress must, as a first step, suspend all military cooperation with the kingdom,” it said.

US President Donald Trump broke several days of silence on Monday, saying he was “concerned” about reports on Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“I am concerned about it. I don’t like hearing about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Hopefully that will sort itself out. Right now nobody knows anything about it.”

His comments came after several prominent US lawmakers also expressed their own concerns.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted on Monday that it was “imperative” to find out what happened to Khashoggi.

“Honest answers must be forthcoming for the sake of the Saudi-US relationship,” he wrote.

Graham also said that if allegations of Saudi wrongdoing prove true, “it would be devastating to the US-Saudi relationship and there will be a heavy price to be paid – economically and otherwise”.

Bob Corker, another Republican senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said he personally raised the issue of Khashoggi’s disappearance with the Saudi ambassador.

“And while we await more information, know we will respond accordingly to any state that targets journalists abroad,” Corker tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Another Republican senator, Marco Rubio, also tweeted on Sunday that he was concerned by the reports of Khashoggi’s disappearance and called on the government to respond:

