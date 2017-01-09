Poland acquires missiles from USA that can strike deep inside Russian territory

Poland is set to receive first strike capability, if it (or NATO) chooses to attack Russia.

Poland is fast becoming the launchpad for a NATO/US “first strike” against Russia.

A NATO Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense site is to be positioned in Poland in 2018. A direct and provocative threat to Russia’s security.

Poland will host rapid response troops starting in 2017, and has demanded a permanent NATO base.

Not being reported by the main stream media…Poland has just sealed a deal to acquire 70 AGM-158B JASSM-ER (extended range) missiles from the United States, which boast an operational range of 1000+km and the capability of knocking out key stationary infrastructure sites located deep inside Russia’s territory.

Of course Russia is being branded the aggressor with regard to the NATO-Poland military build up, that is clearly aimed at preparing some type of a first strike capability against The Russian Federation.

Via The Strategic Culture Foundation…