Peter Lavelle DESTROYS the neo-liberal movement in the US and Europe (VIDEO)

As the liberal left rallies to stay relevant in the US with Donald Trump at the helm, the rest of the world is taking notice.

After decades of political correctness, the left has effectively cut down any sort of debate to zero.

The election of Donald Trump has shown that millions of people in the US are fed up with the neo-liberal agenda – and now that push back in occurring in Europe.

Speak to Peter on Skype and suggest a topic for him to cover in his next video by joining the Mug Club: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

Follow us: https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com

Download the app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.theduran.app&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

And don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE!