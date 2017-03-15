Peak Stupidity! CNN and Michael Moore claim that Trump leaked his tax returns to distract from Russia and Obamacare

Soon we will here that is was Russian President Putin who leaked Trump's tax returns.

Clearly embarrassed by the Maddow nothing burger revelation that Trump’s tax returns shows a businessman who paid the legal amount of taxes (and then some) to the US federal government.

The liberal left mainstream media is now trying to pivot away from Maddow’s embarrassing failure by explaining that it was President Trump who released his own tax returns to “distract” the media from his “ties to Russia”.

The hole being dug by the fake news mainstream media, the very dumb liberal left, and the very, very dumb Democrat Party is getting deeper and deeper by the day.

Soon we will here that is was Russian President Putin who leaked Trump’s tax returns.

The lunatics at CNN are saying Trump released his own tax returns to “distract” the media from his “ties to Russia” hahaha!!!!! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 15, 2017

Michael Moore is now also throwing out this ridiculous claim…

Clearly the source of the “leaked” return is Trump himself. 10-20 missing pages w/ key info. This is to DISTRACT us from Russia, health care — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 15, 2017

If true, Trump is more of a genius than we thought. And Rachel Maddow is even DUMBER than we thought for hyping it up!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3RFDMZPA60 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 15, 2017

The “Russians are behind the tax leaks” madness is already being A/B tested, as Hannity explains…

The Duran Readers: Tell us what you think?