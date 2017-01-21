Patriotism and return of nation-states is the future, say European politicians

Patriotism and the return of nation-states will define the future of Europe, say right-wing political leaders gathered at the "Freedom for Europe" conference in Germany.

While speaking at the “Freedom for Europe” conference today in Koblenz, Germany, the French National Front (FN) leader and presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen hailed patriotism as the “policy of the future,” says a BBC report.

The Duran reported last week that the conference is being organized by the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) movement, and would bring together right-wing eurosceptic politicians from Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

According to Le Pen, 2017 will be the “year of awakening” for the people of Europe, and voters in France, Germany and the Netherlands will follow their US and UK counterparts to reject the arguments of the political establishment.

Ms. Le Pen said Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last year would have a domino effect across the European Union (EU). “We are experiencing the return of nation-states,” she said. The year 2016 was characterized by the “awakening of Anglo-Saxon countries”, she added, while 2017 “will be the year of the awakening of the people of continental Europe.”

Her comments were echoed by the Dutch Freedom Party (PVV) leader, Geert Wilders.

“Yesterday, a new America. Today… a new Europe!” Mr.Wilders said while opening the meeting. “The people of the West are awakening. They are throwing off the yoke of political correctness. This year will be the year of the people… the year of liberation, the year of the patriotic spring.” he proclaimed.

The conference of right-wing parties comes ahead of key elections in France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Also attending the meeting are Frauke Petry of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), Harald Vilimsky of the Freedom Party of Austria and Matteo Salvini of Italy’s anti-EU Northern League.

The conference is taking place a day after the inauguration of Donald Trump in the US, who championed the causes of patriotism and “America first” in his speech by saying that “at the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.”