Pathetic Trevor Noah kisses Hillary’s butt even after Clinton publicly admits to paying for “Trump dossier” (Video)

Watching The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah suck up to Hillary Clinton after all the news about her Uranium One pay to play and the Trump Dossier, is hard to watch and makes one’s stomach churn.

Hillary Clinton admitted to Noah that she DID pay for the Trump dossier, and Noah failed to jump on the stunning revelation, lobbing softball question after softball question at “Crooked Hillary”.

Even worse…Hillary defended her illegal actions as standard “opposition research”, justified by the fact that she paid for the information, while saying that Trump talking to “Russians” (which is still unproven to this day) is much worse because he did not pay for such things? WTF!!!

According to The Gateway Pundit…