PATHETIC: Jeff Sessions jokes about Russia investigation during DC swamp speech (Video)

“Any Russians here?” Attorney General Jeff Sessions jokes about Mueller investigation.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention, and decided to lead off his speech with a few jokes about the Russian investigation.

The Attorney General lampooned the Robert Mueller Russia investigation, asking if “Ambassador Kisylak” was among the audience at a Federalist Society convention at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Not everyone found the one-liners from Sessions funny. Perhaps Sessions should stop acting like a DC swamp jester and begin draining the swamp…and a good place to start is with a Hillary Clinton special counsel.

What do you think?

