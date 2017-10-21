Party City’s “The Wall” Halloween costume is driving liberals crazy

Article first appeared on RPT.

Is it Trump’s “Wall” or Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”

We may never know, but the Party City costume sure triggered a lot of liberal loonies.

The NY Post reports…

Halloween is on the horizon, which means that the early contenders for offensive costumes are hitting the stores.

Party City has become the latest retailer to come under fire after releasing its “Adult Wall Costume.”

The company does not outright mention President Donald Trump’s immigration policy in the costume description, but the getup has led many social media users to comment that it’s a reference to his border wall proposal.

The costume, which features bricks with the words “the wall” on the front, is advertised online as a “unique Halloween look.”