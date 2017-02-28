Pamela Anderson commits to aiding men like Julian Assange who are victims of political bullying

Pamela Anderson has shown moral courage and political integrity. She is to be commended.

When one thinks of a political warrior of justice, Pamela Anderson might not be the name the first comes to mind.

However, her recent vocal defence of Julian Assange and her personal commitment to comfort him during his confinement in The Ecuadorian Embassy in London, makes her stand head and shoulders above the EU leaders who have tossed the greatest journalist of the modern age to the political dogs.

Anderson like many, realises that Sweden’s rape laws have gone from sensible to untenable and downright peculiar. One is tempted to use the American term ‘cruel and unusual’.

Speaking with RT, she talked enthusiastically of taking up a new cause of protecting men from political persecution, a cause inspired by the unjust plight of Julian Assange.

Anderson said,

“Sweden has these very progressive laws against sexual crimes. It’s almost too progressive, it’s almost paralyzing. I’m going to actually start campaigning for men who have been victims of being accused of rape when they haven’t actually done anything”.

She continued,

“We all of course gravitate towards vulnerable people and we consider that to be women and children first and foremost, which is important of course, but there’s also a lot of men who are in a vulnerable situation and politically bullied”.

Assange is a victim of political bullying, geo-political bullying in fact. With Donald Trump’s hands full and presumptive future Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno saying that Assange must not ‘meddle’ in US politics whilst at the Embassy (he never did), Assange is not having the easiest of times to say the least.

Anderson understands that the allegations in Sweden stem from a political motive to have Assange extradited to the US where many, including Hillary Clinton have professed a desire to see Assange killed.

Anderson correctly stated,

“When you read the actual case, and you read everything about it, there’s no crime that’s been committed”.

Pamela Anderson has matured into a woman of deep conscience and her fight to raise awareness of Julian Assange’s ill treatment is thoroughly commendable.