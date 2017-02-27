Oscars Awards spent the night trolling Trump, then karma hit with Best Picture Award blunder

Jimmy Kimmel and his hollywood elitist friends trashed President Trump non-stop during the 2017 Oscars.

When the most anticipated award for Best Picture was announced to close the Academy Awards ceremony, Trump got the last laugh, once again.

In the same way that the media trashed Trump about his Sweden comment, only to have migrant violence strike Sweden the very next day, the Oscars fell victim to the “curse of The Don”, and looked thoroughly stupid and incompetent when they announced the wrong Best Picture winner.

Entertainment Weekly reports…

In the most shocking mix-up in Oscars history, Moonlight won best picture at the Academy Awards — but only after presenter Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner, setting off mass confusion inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “I want to tell you what happened,” co-presenter Warren Beatty explained after the mix-up was revealed. “I opened the envelope, and it said ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.” “Well, I don’t know what happened. I blame myself for this,” Kimmel joked after the moment. “Let’s remember, it’s just an awards show. I mean, we hate to see people disappointed, but the good news is we got to see some extra speeches. We have some great movies. I knew I would screw this show up, I really did. Thank you for watching. I’m back to work tomorrow night on my regular show. I promise I’ll never come back. Good night!”

Former Oscars host Neil Patrick Harris posted a photo of Beatty’s envelope which shows the Best Actress envelope was read by Beatty…

Warren Beatty seems to be opening an envelope that says ‘Actress in a Leading Role’. He must have been handed the wrong one somehow. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/Rma4wp80aX — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 27, 2017

Kimmel spent the entire night insulting President Trump, which should come as no surprise, as Jimmy Kimmel is a Hillary Clinton faithful disciple.