Why Oprah would make a horrible US President (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT…

Based on her Golden Globes award speech, liberal elites are jumping for joy at the prospect of Oprah Winfrey potentially running for US president and challenging Donald Trump in 2020.

Tucker Carlson pushed back on the recent injection of Oprah 2020 hysteria…

Meanwhile Jimmy Dore, a true progressive, breaks down why Oprah would make a horrible US President.

Besides being immensely unqualified to be president, and a staunch neo-liberal who propelled Barack Obama to the White House, Oprah is also a closet warmonger…she was pro-Iraq war, and anyone who did not see the disastrous scam that was Iraq WMDs, does not deserve to be anywhere near the White House.

Neocon Bill Krisol, the man who helped start the Iraq WMD war, was giddy with excitement at the prospects of seeing Oprah enter the White House.

Why? Because Kristol knows that Oprah, much like Obama, would be above and beyond reproach, yet completely compliant to the desires of the military industrial complex.

Oprah would mean more destructive wars without the media (or anyone else for that matter) ever daring to question (or even report) the reasons for such wars.

Oprah: Pro-regime change in Iraq (see her Oct. 9, 2002 show).#ImWithHer — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 8, 2018