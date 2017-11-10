One year on, Hillary and her followers are so proud she lost the election

Trump won the electoral college with ease, and even though Hillary followers will argue that she won the popular vote, keep in mind that the 3 million popular vote difference was the popular vote difference Hillary in California, a state whose electoral votes Hillary had in the bag before the election even began.

Hillary did not need to campaign in California and amass such a huge poplar vote difference, she needed to be in Wisconsin trying to win that state’s electoral votes. Poor strategy from a very dumb Hillary campaign.

According to Investors.com, if you take California out of the popular vote equation, then Trump wins the rest of the country by 1.4 million votes. And if California voted like every other Democratic state — where Clinton averaged 53.5% wins — Clinton and Trump end up in a virtual popular vote tie. (This was not the case in 2012. Obama beat Romney by 2 million votes that year, not counting California.)

Meanwhile, if you look at every other measure, Trump was the clear and decisive winner in this election. Number of states won:

Trump: 30

Clinton: 20

_________________

Trump: +10 Number of electoral votes won:

Trump: 306

Clinton: 232

_________________

Trump: + 68 Ave. margin of victory in winning states:

Trump: 56%

Clinton: 53.5%

_________________

Trump: + 2.5 points Popular vote total:

Trump: 62,958,211

Clinton: 65,818,318

_________________

Clinton: + 2.8 million Popular vote total outside California:

Trump: 58,474,401

Clinton: 57,064,530

_________________

Trump: + 1.4 million

One year later, and Hillary is still proud she stuck around LA, to attend Hollywood elitist parties instead of going to Wisconsin to try and pick up some electoral voted…

“Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter!” in response to ‘Nasty Women Serve’.

“Nasty Women Serve wants to celebrate Hillary winning the popular vote with Hillary’s support. One year ago, @HillaryClinton became the first woman ever to win the popular vote. Today, in honor of that legacy, we’re launching the Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service.”

Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter! https://t.co/LOsg41xCya — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2017

Hillary Clinton got destroyed by Trump supporters (courtesy The Gateway Pundit)…

Congrats on Winning NOTHING now go away Hillary — jnadon (@knuckelsnadoon) November 8, 2017

One year anniversary of Crooked Hillary becoming the first woman to win a game that no one was playing. — Rob Esposito 🇺🇸 (@robesposito) November 8, 2017

I’m spending November 8th still celebrating your loss. Thanks for never visiting Wisconsin after the primaries! — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 8, 2017

We are spending November 8th happy knowing the fact that you’re not president. pic.twitter.com/1kZdJdWcKp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2017

I love that you’re celebrating a victory in category that isn’t a thing that matters. — Trumplican Jen🇺🇸 (@TrumplicanJen) November 8, 2017

You’re just another loser. Spin it, twist it, distort it, YOU lost. — FAKE NEWS (@REALARMYJUDGE) November 8, 2017