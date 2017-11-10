in Latest, News

One year on, Hillary and her followers are so proud she lost the election

Take out California and the popular vote was Trump: + 1.4 million.

Trump won the electoral college with ease, and even though Hillary followers will argue that she won the popular vote, keep in mind that the 3 million popular vote difference was the popular vote difference Hillary in California, a state whose electoral votes Hillary had in the bag before the election even began.

Hillary did not need to campaign in California and amass such a huge poplar vote difference, she needed to be in Wisconsin trying to win that state’s electoral votes. Poor strategy from a very dumb Hillary campaign.

According to Investors.com, if you take California out of the popular vote equation, then Trump wins the rest of the country by 1.4 million votes. And if California voted like every other Democratic state — where Clinton averaged 53.5% wins — Clinton and Trump end up in a virtual popular vote tie. (This was not the case in 2012. Obama beat Romney by 2 million votes that year, not counting California.)

Meanwhile, if you look at every other measure, Trump was the clear and decisive winner in this election.

Number of states won:
Trump: 30
Clinton: 20
_________________
Trump: +10

Number of electoral votes won:
Trump: 306
Clinton: 232
_________________
Trump: + 68

Ave. margin of victory in winning states:
Trump: 56%
Clinton: 53.5%
_________________
Trump: + 2.5 points

Popular vote total:
Trump: 62,958,211
Clinton: 65,818,318
_________________
Clinton: + 2.8 million

Popular vote total outside California:
Trump: 58,474,401
Clinton: 57,064,530
_________________
Trump: + 1.4 million

One year later, and Hillary is still proud she stuck around LA, to attend Hollywood elitist parties instead of going to Wisconsin to try and pick up some electoral voted…

“Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter!” in response to ‘Nasty Women Serve’.

“Nasty Women Serve wants to celebrate Hillary winning the popular vote with Hillary’s support. One year ago, @HillaryClinton became the first woman ever to win the popular vote. Today, in honor of that legacy, we’re launching the Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service.”

Hillary Clinton got destroyed by Trump supporters (courtesy The Gateway Pundit)…

What do you think?

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton US Elections

