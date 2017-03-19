One more time…House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says “No evidence of Trump – Russia collusion”

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee discusses Russian influence on the 2016 election and President Trump's wiretapping claims.

How many more times do we need to hear that no evidence of collusion was found between Trump and Russia during the 2016 US presidential election.

How about one more confirmation that this 6 month Russian election hack fairytale is just that…a fairytale concocted by Hillary, Obama and the globalist elites.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirmed once again on Sunday no evidence of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia exists.

Most of the interview involves your typical Russia bashing nonsense, that has become so commonplace in US political discourse, that commenting is simply not even worth the time.

To get to Wallace’s “simple question” and Nunes’ “simple answer” (regarding Trump and Russia) jump to the the 6:24 minute mark in the video below…

The Hill reports…

Nunes was asked during an interview on “Fox News Sunday” if he has seen any evidence of any collusion between “Trump world” and Russia to swing the 2016 presidential election. “I’ll give you a very simple answer: ‘no,’ “ Nunes said. “Up to speed on everything I have up to this morning. No evidence of collusion.” However, Nunes notes that the probe did discover one crime during the probe – related to the leaking of former Trump aide Michael Flynn’s name and transcript… “The one crime we know that’s been committed is that one: the leaking of someone’s name …,” “That’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of: were there any other names that were unmasked, leaked and leaked out?”

Zerohedge adds…

And Rand Paul is demanding that whoever leaked transcript of former NSA Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russian ambassador should “go to jail”