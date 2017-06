CBS News trotted out the tiresome Russian election meddling fake news to try and trap Oliver Stone.

Oliver Stone discusses his latest documentary, “The Putin Interviews,” where Stone was granted extensive access to the Russian president and no topic was off limits.

Stone joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss what he learned about Putin over his extensive interviews.

Watch Stone brilliantly avoid the traps set out during the interview to try and get Stone to admit that the Russian president is some sort of evil genius who meddled in the US elections.