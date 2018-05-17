Oleg Deripaska and Russiagate. Is there a connection? (Video)

Oleg Deripaska…the Russian oligarch that Robert Mueller has been chasing after for a decade.

In 2009, according to John Solomon of The Hill, when now special counsel investigator Robert Mueller ran the FBI, he asked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to bankroll an FBI-supervised operation to rescue retired FBI agent, Robert Levinson, who is a captive of Iran for ten years now.

In 2017 Robert Mueller “connected” Deripaska to Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Robert Mueller never mentioned his interaction with Deripaska in 2009, to the 2018 House Intelligence Committee.

The Duran delivers a rational viewpoint amidst all the chaos and propaganda in the news today.

