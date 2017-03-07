LEAKED VIDEO: Obama wiretapped General Patton; Democrats outraged

A newly leaked wiretap of Gen. George Patton talking about Russia has caused an uproar against former President Obama on capitol hill

The Obama wiretapping scandal just went nuclear with revelations the former president tapped the phones of Gen. George S. Patton Jr., a hero of World War II.

This comes right on the heels of a growing scandal involving Obama and possibly his attorney general Loretta Lynch, who allegedly tapped the phones of President Trump and members of his team in the months prior to his taking office.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In the leaked phone call, Gen. Patton, who is known for his animosity toward his erstwhile eastern allies, can be heard railing against the Russians and calling for the United States to rearm Germany to attack Russia.

The general also stated that Washington had been “fighting the wrong people [by targeting Assad]” suggesting he favored attacking Russia directly. He went on to say “in 10 days” he could arrange a false-flag operation to provoke war with Moscow.

Reaction to the leaked call on capitol hill was swift, with Democrats joining Republicans to condemn former President Obama.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, speaking at a hastily arranged press conference, was outspoken in his criticism.

“This wiretap was…..was…..mean spirited,” said a choked Schumer, as a solitary tear rolled down his cheek. “George Patton is an American hero. We should be ashamed of ourselves.”

The Democratic leader in the House, Nancy Pelosi, echoed her senate colleague.

“I’m very disappointed in Barack Obama today,” she said. “This was a private conversation about national security.”

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who joined Pelosi in her statement, expressed similar sentiments. “You know, he shouldn’t have done that okay? Because, uhh, I used to watch him in King of Queens. You know? I love Patton Oswald.”

On the Republican side, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper of Patton’s virtues.

“This is one of our greatest generals. And he totally understands Russia. He knows how to deal with Putin,” said the senator.

“And I love it when he raises his voice,” Lindsey said, waving his fan.

“I get goosebumps, ” Cooper replied.

Senator John McCain, freshly arrived home from his strenuous efforts to maintain the peace in Syria and Ukraine, said appearing on Bill O’Reilly’s FOX News show that President Trump should consider appointing Patton as national security advisor.

“What I’m saying, and I can tell you people like John Bolton and Bill Kristol agree – smart people and they’ve told me – is dead or alive, General Patton is absolutely the man we need as national security advisor.”

McCain added, “I would feel confident the president is getting sound advice on how to properly deal with Putin’s aggression.”

Faced with questions from O’Reilly about how Obama, who was born in 1961, could have wiretapped the general, who died in 1945, McCain said there is renewed doubt about the time and place of Obama’s birth.

“Thanks to Sheriff Joe Arpaio we now know Obama’s birth certificate is a forgery,” the Arizona senator stated. “We don’t know when or where he was born, so it’s possible he could have ordered it.”

However, condemnation in Washington was suddenly muted just hours ago, after a video was leaked apparently showing Gen. Patton meeting with a Russian some time in May 1945.

The leaked footage, which shows Patton walking and saluting with a Russian general by his side, has totally reversed the tone on capitol hill.

“This is greatly concerning,” said Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to the media, while flanked by Democrats.

“I’m calling on the FBI director to begin an investigation immediately,” he said.

Senator Diane Feinstein of California was more adamant.

“When he testified before the Armed Services Committee for his last promotion, Gen. Patton stated he had never met with a representative of the Russian government.”

“This new evidence calls into question Gen. Patton’s loyalty to the United States. He should immediately resign his commission,” Feinstein said.

Despite the mounting evidence of Russian collusion, Patton strenuously denied all charges of conspiring with Russia or Putin, insisting on the accuracy of his congressional testimony.

Political leaders from both parties and virtually all major media outlets however, did not appear convinced.