Obama sold weapons to ISIS. President Donald Trump calls ISIS “sneaky, dirty rats”

In an interview with Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump talked about ISIS saying we're fighting "sneaky, dirty rats."

What a refreshing turn around from Obama’s ISIS rhetoric (or lack thereof).

The former POTUS could not bring himself to say the words “radical islamic terror”. Obama’s entire Middle East foreign policy was predicated on funding ISIS so as to overthrow the secular government of Assad.

Now we nave the newly minted President Trump calling ISIS “sneaky, dirty rats.”

Hannity, at Fox News, interviewed Trump, and the POTUS does not hold back his hate for ISIS…

CNN is a bit torn up by Trump’s characterization of ISIS.

On the one hand, CNN knows it cannot really come out in support of ISIS…but on the other hand, the identity politics, liberal left media channel still has a soft spot for the head chopping, Obama creation.