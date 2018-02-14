Obama portrait portrays a president with six fingers

Article first appeared on RPT…

Which official presidential portrait seems a bit off?

Barack Obama unveiled his official portrait on Monday for the White House Portrait Gallery.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

After years of failed policies and anti-American speeches it should come as no surprise that this would be his farewell to the White House.

Aside from the fact that Obama is sitting in a field of leaves, something else is a bit odd with this painting…Obama has six fingers on his left hand.

