Obama made his very last call as POTUS to this European, globalist leader…

President Obama is officially gone!
Before leaving office, Barack Obama made his last telephone call to a world leader…that leader was Germany’s Angela Merkel.
We refer you to this tweet from December, 2016.
This photo was taken May 1, 2016. pic.twitter.com/r8yqja9uWf
— Will Jordan (@williamjordann) December 4, 2016
More details from the NY Post…
President Obama logged his final world-leader phone call Thursday, thanking German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, “for their personal friendship” and partnership, the White House announced.
Michelle Obama joined her husband on the phone call, according to a readout from the White House.
“The President thanked Chancellor Merkel for her strong, courageous, and steady leadership,” the statement added.
Merkel is up for re-election this year, trying to avoid a wave of nationalism that has swayed elections in Europe and the US.
“Given their eight years of friendship and partnership, the President noted that it was fitting that his final call with a foreign leader was with Chancellor Merkel, and he wished her the very best going forward,” said the White House.