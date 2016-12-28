Obama is ready to “punish” Russia for allegedly hacking the US elections

Barack Obama’s mad scramble to poison the office of the President before Donald Trump takes office continues to push forward.

Obama, the child of a President, is doing his very best to hand off a disaster of a nation to Trump. Last week we reported on the US’s historic abstention during a UN Security Council vote condemning Israel.

Alexander Mercouris has written an excellent analysis on Obama’s divisive ploy to create crush US-Israeli relations.

Yesterday we reported on Obama’s decision to arm Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria in hopes of keeping his jihadist war alive.

Finally let’s not forget Obama’s quiet signing of the “Countering Disinformation And Propaganda Act” into law last week, that will give the US government latitude to go after “fake news” sources…meaning any voices that dissent from the neo-liberal dogma.

Obama is now doubling down on his very own “fake news” lie, that Russia interfered in the US elections…something that has been extensively disproven by valued sources, and never proven by anonymous shadow CIA sources.

The Washington Post (the publication that got the ball rolling on “fake news” fiction) is reporting that the Obama administration is close to announcing a series of measures to punish Russia for its interference in the 2016 presidential election, including economic sanctions and diplomatic censure, according to U.S. officials.

The administration is finalizing the details, which also are expected to include covert action that will probably involve cyber-operations, the officials said. An announcement on the public elements of the response could come as early as this week. The sanctions portion of the package culminates weeks of debate in the White House on how to revise a 2015 executive order that was meant to give the president authority to respond to cyberattacks from overseas but that did not cover efforts to influence the electoral system. The Obama administration rolled the executive order out to great fanfare as a way to punish and deter foreign hackers who harm U.S. economic or national security. The threat to use it last year helped wring a pledge out of China’s president that his country would cease hacking U.S. companies’ secrets to benefit Chinese firms. But officials concluded this fall that the order could not, as written, be used to punish the most significant cyber-provocation in recent memory against the United States — Russia’s hacking of Democratic organizations, targeting of state election systems and meddling in the presidential election. With the clock ticking, the White House is working on adapting the authority to punish the Russians, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. President Obama pledged this month that there would be a response to Moscow’s interference in the U.S. elections. Russia had denied involvement in the hacking.

Obama is doing his very best to sabotage Trump’s foreign policy agenda, rushing executive measures into effect before inauguration day, that will, as the WaPo notes, “make it difficult for President-elect Donald Trump to roll back any action they take.”

A White House senior administration official said…

“Part of the goal here is to make sure that we have as much of the record public or communicated to Congress in a form that would be difficult to simply walk back.”

More sanctions and counter measures against Russia, the “weak” nation that “makes nothing” and has an economy in “tatters” (according to the POTUS), but still capable of throwing the entire US democratic system into peril…brought to you by the teleprompter US President, Barack Obama, and a few anonymous spooks in the CIA.