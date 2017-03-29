Top Obama insider tells MSNBC that the former US President spied on candidate Trump (Video)

#Obamagate picks up more speed, as the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense in the Obama White House, Evelyn Farkas, has admitted that Donald Trump was spied on, and that Obama tried to hide both the source, and how the information was being disseminated to “the hill.”

Farkas was on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, when she made the stunning revelation that she was involved in “helping to spy on Trump for Obama.”

Farkas unknowingly ratted out her former boss Barack Obama on the liberal left propaganda outlet, MSNBC…

“I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration. Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence. So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].”

Farkas admitted to having first hand knowledge that the Obama administration spied on a US presidential candidate’s transition team in order to gather “intelligence” for political use, information which was then leaked to the media through Obama January executive order 12333.

MSNBC, the network working oh so hard to remove Trump from office in what has become Russian election meddling fake news, has now helped debunk their entire Trump impeachment effort…Farkas clearly shows that Donald Trump, not Russians, was the target of the illegal surveillance.

Via The Conservative Treehouse…

It would appear Ms. Farkas was so caught up in the discussion, she didn’t quite realize the significant admissions she was making about the Obama administration spying on Donald Trump’s team and generating classified intelligence for Ms. Farkas (and others) to spread to Capitol Hill politicians. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski recognized the ‘oh-snap’ admission and tried to play it off,…but by then it was too late. With the help of MSNBC, simultaneous to her admission of first-hand specific knowledge of the administration spying on Mr. Trump, Ms. Evelyn Farkas outs herself as the key source for a New York Times report which discussed President Obama officials leaking classified information to media. Considerable irony jumps to the forefront when you recognize, the New York Times tried to protect Evelyn Farkas as the source of their reporting by stating: “More than a half-dozen current and former officials described various aspects of the effort to preserve and distribute the intelligence, and some said they were speaking to draw attention to the material and ensure proper investigation by Congress. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified information, nearly all of which remains secret.” (link) Looks like Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee has a new person to bring in for testimony. A positive development because at this rate the media leakers will out themselves without much need for investigation. I wonder what the criminal penalties are for having access to intelligence and sharing it with Democrat politicians [“The Hill People”].

Farkas’ admission starts at the 04:50 mark…