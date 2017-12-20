Politico Magazine has run what appears to be a blockbuster scoop.

This story claims in detail that former President Obama worked with Hezbollah in a deal to run cocaine into the US. This story runs about 14,000 words.

Politico’s lead paragraphs could not be more clear:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

The story does not attempt ambiguity. Only a little farther on, we read this:

Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies. They followed cocaine shipments, some from Latin America to West Africa and on to Europe and the Middle East, and others through Venezuela and Mexico to the United States. They tracked the river of dirty cash as it was laundered by, among other tactics, buying American used cars and shipping them to Africa. And with the help of some key cooperating witnesses, the agents traced the conspiracy, they believed, to the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran. But as Project Cassandra reached higher into the hierarchy of the conspiracy, Obama administration officials threw an increasingly insurmountable series of roadblocks in its way, according to interviews with dozens of participants who in many cases spoke for the first time about events shrouded in secrecy, and a review of government documents and court records. When Project Cassandra leaders sought approval for some significant investigations, prosecutions, arrests and financial sanctions, officials at the Justice and Treasury departments delayed, hindered or rejected their requests.

Again, this kind of reporting, from a major left-leaning magazine that has up to now been aligned strongly with the Obama Administration’s own narrative is extremely noteworthy.

The further surprise is that many major papers and news outlets – both liberal and conservative – have picked this story up and appear to be taking it quite seriously.

Fox News, The New York Post, Business Insider, Newsweek, even Al Arabiya and more tabloidy, sometimes liberal papers like the London Telegraph and the super-shill Yahoo! News have picked up this story.

Significantly, at the time of this writing, CNN has managed not to run this story – it is nowhere to be found on their news site.

But with the widespread nature of this report, it should only be a matter of time before they are forced to cover this story.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News interviewed former State Department official David Tufari, who claimed that this piece is a “thinly supported hit job”, made by two disaffected DEA agents. However, this claim contradicts the allegation in the article that “dozens of participants” affirmed this story to be true. However there appears to be documentation to support this claim:

The fact that this story even exists makes it news. Certainly if there was some sort of underhand dealing between the Obama administration and Hezbollah then the real story is just beginning to be told.

