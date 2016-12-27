Obama gloats how he would have won the election. Trump says “No Way!”

Trump blasted Obama for claiming he could have won a third term in office if he had been the Democratic nominee.

The outgoing US president Barack Obama gave an “exit” interview to the very safe, and very good pal, former senior adviser David Axelrod, for the “The Axe Files” podcast…produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Obama had much delusion bragging to do, proving once again that the teleprompter president’s gigantic ego was always too big for the the humble role of United States President.

The hope and change president, currently bombing at least seven countries at this very moment, noted…

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.” “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.” “In the wake of the election and Trump winning, a lot of people have suggested that somehow, it really was a fantasy.” “What I would argue is, is that the culture actually did shift, that the majority does buy into the notion of a one America that is tolerant and diverse and open and full of energy and dynamism.”

CNN adds…

In the 50-minute session, Obama repeated his suggestion Democrats had ignored entire segments of the voting population, leading to Donald Trump’s win. He implied that Hillary Clinton’s campaign hadn’t made a vocal enough argument directed toward Americans who haven’t felt the benefits of the economic recovery. “If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer,” he said, adding later he believed Clinton “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances” and was mistreated by the media. Obama said his party this year hadn’t made an emotional connection to voters in hard-hit communities, relying instead on policy points he said didn’t make enough of an impact.

Obama continued…

“We’re not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we’re bleeding for these communities.” “It means caring about local races, state boards or school boards and city councils and state legislative races and not thinking that somehow, just a great set of progressive policies that we present to the New York Times editorial board will win the day.”

Obama leaves us with one last ego tirade, telling CNN how great he is, and how great he would have been if given four more years. And off he went to play some more rounds of golf…

President-elect Trump did not share Obama’s election prediction, tweeting…