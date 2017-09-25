Obama figured out how to make NFL players stand, pay them $5.1 million dollars

President Trump doubled down on his rhetoric against NFL players who refuse to stand for the national anthem.

Trump is encouraging fans boycott the NFL if the league refuses to “back the U.S.”

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump is going about the “anthem” controversy all wrong. Former US President Obama had it all figured out in 2009.

If you want professional athletes to stand during the US national anthem…pay them. Or better yet, go to war (in places like Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, etc…), and then pay the athletes to stand up during the national anthem.

Obama, the master of identity politics, understood that a few million dollars invested in the NFL to manufacture a false sense of patriotism, would work wonders in brainwashing the masses into believing that America’s interventionist wars were about all the fuzzy feelings conjured up by the playing of “O say can you see”…

Townhall reports…